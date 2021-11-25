Trump Organization exec not expecting to face charges, lawyer says





The lawyer for Matthew Calamari, the chief executive officer of the Trump Organization, said prosecutors have "no present intention" to bring charges against his client, though he said it is unclear how long the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into the company will continue.

"I have been informed that there is no present intention to bring charges against Mr. Calamari. We believe that is the fair and just decision," Nicholas Gravante Jr. said in a statement.

"What the future holds in terms of the District Attorney's continuing investigation is anyone's guess. In the meantime, however, we are pleased that the considerations raised on Mr. Calamari's behalf have not fallen on deaf ears," he added.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance declined to comment to The Hill on the matter.

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors were looking into whether Calamari, an ex-bodyguard for former President Trump, was not paying taxes on certain gifts provided by the Trump Organization.

Sources told the newspaper at the time that Calamari had used a company-leased Mercedes and had for years lived in a ritzy Trump Park Avenue apartment building.

In July, both the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were indicted by New York prosecutors on a range of conspiracy and fraud charges. Both parties have maintained that they did not commit any wrongdoing, and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to his charges.

New York prosecutors alleged that Weisselberg evaded paying taxes for years on roughly $1.7 million in income and tried to enrich himself and others by not reporting certain income.

Trump himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing and previously referred to the probe as a "political Witch Hunt."