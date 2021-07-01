Trump Organization exec surrenders to authorities ahead of expected charges

NEW YORK – Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg turned himself in to authorities just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He arrived in lower Manhattan at Manhattan Criminal Court with attorney Mary Mulligan and entered through the back entrance of state Supreme Court on Baxter St.

The grand jury filed the indictment Wednesday night and New York prosecutors are expected to unseal the charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg ahead of the afternoon arraignment around 2 p.m.

Currently, there is no indication that former President Trump will be charged at this stage of the investigation, jointly pursued by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr., and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump Organization released a statement Thursday defending Weisselberg, describing him as a family man who has worked at the company for 48 years.

“He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics,” the organization wrote in the statement.