Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg indicted on tax charges

A grand jury in Manhattan has indicted the Trump Organization, long managed by former President Donald Trump, and its chief financial officer in connection with tax-related offenses, a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY late Wednesday.

The specific charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, were not immediately clear.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's CFO, was expected to face charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes on fringe benefits from the company, and turned himself in Thursday.

“Mr. Weisselberg has pled not guilty and intends to fight these charges in court,” attorney Bryan Skarlatos said in a statement Thursday.

The charges are part of a long-running inquiry headed by the Manhattan district attorney and New York's attorney general into the operations of the Trump family real estate business. The district attorney's office also declined comment.

In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, attend a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments.

The charges come just days after Trump Organization attorneys met with local prosecutors in a failed attempt to persuade them not to proceed with their case, Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti said.

Fischetti told USA TODAY last week that prosecutors had not succeeded in securing the cooperation of Weisselberg, and that he expected charges to be filed against the company and possibly Weisselberg, as soon as this week.

Civil probe turned criminal

For more than two years, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been digging deep into the operations of the Trump family business for possible fraud involving banks, insurance companies and taxing entities, with a focus on whether the company manipulated property values to obtain favorable loans and reduced tax rates.

Prosecutors also have been weighing hush-money payments made to women on Trump's behalf and how that money was documented.

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a parallel civil inquiry had escalated to a criminal probe and that state authorities had joined Vance's investigation.

Story continues

The New York prosecutor won a major public victory in February when Trump's accounting firm was forced to turn over eight years of tax records as part of a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.

Vance's investigation appeared to have accelerated last month with the disclosure that a special grand jury had been convened to consider possible evidence of criminality by the president, his business associates or the company itself.

GRAND JURY: Trump Organization probe enters potentially ominous phase

ATTORNEY GENERAL: New York AG 'actively investigating' Trump Organization in a 'criminal capacity'

Jennifer Weisselberg, Michael Cohen coopera

Among those cooperating in the inquiry are Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization executive, along with former Trump personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

Duncan Levin, the attorney representing Ms. Weisselberg, said his client has provided at least 10 boxes of information to prosecutors and has pledged to provide testimony to a grand jury or at trial, if needed.

Levin also said his client was present during conversations in which Trump discussed providing fringe benefits, including school tuition and apartment renovations, in lieu of salary for the Trump executive. Levin said Jennifer Weisselberg has provided accounts of those conversations to prosecutors.

"Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump," by Michael Cohen.

Cohen, meanwhile, has acknowledged meeting with New York prosecutors multiple times in cooperation with their investigation.

Cohen has told USA TODAY that he would not comment on any aspect of the case, citing the ongoing investigation and his potential role in it as a key witness for the prosecution. But he has commented extensively on Twitter on how grand jury proceedings significantly accelerate the investigation.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges that included campaign-finance violations for paying hush money to women who claimed to have had sex with Trump and for lying to Congress, has repeatedly pointed to Weisselberg as most knowledgeable of the former president's business operations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg indicted on tax charges