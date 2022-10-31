Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. For years, as Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars.

Now Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.

Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney's three-year investigation of the former president.

Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and has agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month jail sentence.

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could face difficulty in securing new loans and deals. Some partners and government entities could seek to cut ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the U.S. Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for lodging and services while protecting Trump as a former president.

Neither Trump nor any of his children who have worked as Trump Organization executives are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump is not expected to testify or even attend the trial.

Prosecutors have said they do not need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to get a conviction and that the case is “not about Donald Trump." But a defense lawyer, William J. Brennan, said even if he's not physically there, Trump is “ever present, like the mist in the room.”

That's because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he manages his many ventures, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals and his TV pursuits.

Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name is on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify about conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to enter Trump’s personal general ledgers as evidence.

Prosecutors say The Trump Organization — through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — is liable in part because former Weisselberg was a “high managerial agent” entrusted to act on behalf of the company and its various entities.

The Trump Organization has said it did nothing wrong. The company's lawyers argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if anything, their actions harmed the company financially.

Weisselberg, who has pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, pinned blame on himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney.

But he disagreed with the notion that the company was harmed, saying the perks actually saved the company money because it avoiding having to give raises.

Prosecutors have said they expect to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who was granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to take at least four weeks, though a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution case alone could go on for two months. Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday and for a half-day on Friday. The trial is off on Wednesday so the judge can attend to other matters.

Recommended Stories

  • Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

    In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.

  • Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

    A sedition trial opened in Hong Kong on Monday for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested last December during a crackdown on dissent following widespread anti-government protests in 2019. Stand News was one of the city's last openly critical voices after the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, whose jailed founder Jimmy Lai faces collusion charges under a sweeping national security law enacted in 2020.

  • Rethinking China: Xi’s Power Play Could Bring Down Stocks Even More

    Yet to be seen is how new leadership implements economic policies. Political developments could make more investors decide the country is no longer investible.

  • Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. A gradual improvement in the auto chip shortage situation should help raise output in the second half of the current fiscal year, but investors' focus will shift to demand outlook, other potential disruptions in the supply chain and its electric vehicle strategy when Toyota reports earnings. "The point to look out for is why there has been such a gap in the supply chain process," said Kohei Takahashi, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan, noting improvement in chip supplies.

  • Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

    Arizona's Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts to hand-count ballots are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines or voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The new attorney general opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count some races in both early and Election Day ballots.

  • Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

    President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed a measure of power over China’s ruling party unseen since Mao Zedong, the leader from 1949 until his death in 1976.

  • Obama says Republicans are 'not interested in solving problems,' but they are 'interested in making you angry'

    "They want to gut Social Security, then Medicare, and then give some more tax breaks to the wealthy," Obama said of the GOP agenda on Saturday.

  • Monstrous asteroid to speed by Earth next week

    RM4 2022, an asteroid with an estimated diameter of more than 2,400 feet, is expected to swing by Earth on Nov. 1, speeding at around 52,000 miles per hour.

  • Trump and his company have cases in 3 NYC courthouses this week — but only 1 could really hurt him

    Donald Trump's lawyers will be all over New York City, with separate state fraud cases in Manhattan plus jury selection in a Bronx lawsuit.

  • Here's why people who dislike Trump were allowed on the jury for the Trump Organization criminal trial

    Neama Rahmani said Trump's lawyers were already at a disadvantage in New York, where the pool of jurors was going to be mostly liberal to begin with.

  • Hundreds gather to remember Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts

    A moving service was held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem as it held its first Sunday service since the loss of Rev. Butts. He was one of New York's most significant religious leaders. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

  • Musk tweets at Hillary Clinton, suggesting conspiracy surrounding Paul Pelosi attack

    Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a tweet by Hillary Clinton tying an assault on Paul Pelosi to Republican rhetoric by espousing a conspiracy theory surrounding the circumstances of the incident. A 42-year-old man allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul Pelosi, and assaulted him with…

  • Outgoing president says Lebanon at risk of 'constitutional chaos'

    BAABDA, Lebanon (Reuters) -Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos", with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential palace on Sunday, a day before his six-year term ends, but four sessions in the nation's fractured parliament have failed to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed him. Aoun said in an interview an 11th-hour political move to address the constitutional crisis might be possible, but added "there is no final decision" on what that could involve.

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say

    The suspect on Friday allegedly broke into the couple's home around 2 a.m. on Friday, shouting "Where is Nancy?" sources said.

  • How ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Took Halloween Worldwide

    ‘Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas’ found The Pumpkin King giving Father Christmas a run for his money.

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance I

  • Musk Twitter takeover: Billionaire denies report he plans to fire workers to avoid payouts

    The world's richest man completed his takeover of the platform last week after months of legal wrangling.

  • Ivanka Trump accepts Czech state award on behalf of late mother Ivana

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has accepted a Czech state award honouring her late mother Ivana who emigrated to the United States in the 1970s but kept close ties to her native country. Czech President Milos Zeman honoured Ivana Trump, who died at age 73 in July, along with a number of others on Friday evening including tennis player Ivan Lendl, anti-Nazi resistance fighter Josef Masin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

    Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside Atlanta, about two dozen cars and a large bus emblazoned with the image of civil rights icon John Lewis formed a caravan in the parking lot. Teresa Hardy, an organizer with voting rights group The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, led a prayer before the caravan set out for a polling site at a nearby mall.

  • COSCO Shipping says to buy $2.7 billion port assets from parent, in $2.9 billion ship building deal

    The Chinese shipping group said it would buy 14.9% of Shanghai International Port (Group) from its indirect controlling parent China COSCO Shipping Corp Ltd for 18.9 billion yuan, and a 3.2% stake in Guangzhou Port for 778.7 million yuan. COSCO Shipping Holdings also said it had entered into shipping contracts with China COSCO Shipping's Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering to build five vessels for a total of $1.2 billion.