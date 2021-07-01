Trump Organization and financial chief charged in a tax-related investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Rushe in New York and agency
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been charged in a tax-related investigation, marking the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Multiple news outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post reported the charges on Wednesday evening, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move marks the latest stage of an escalating battle between New York prosecutors and the former president. The charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said.

While no charges are expected to be brought against Trump personally the charges mark an extraordinary turning point for the former president and more are likely to follow. New York prosecutors are still investigating allegations of “hush money” paid to women who say they had sexual relations with Trump, and claims of real-estate price manipulation.

The charges are a severe blow to the Trump Organization, which may now find it more difficult to raise money as the case continues. They also pose a challenge to Trump’s apparent political ambitions. The former president has begun a series of campaign style rallies and is positioning himself for another run at the presidency in 2024.

Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg, 73, to cooperate with their investigations but with little success so far.

No one other than Trump has such a thorough knowledge of the Trump Organization. “They are like Batman and Robin,” Jennifer Weisselberg, ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry told the New York Times. Jennifer Weisselberg has aided Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance investigation into Trump’s business after a contentious divorce, supplying hundreds of pages of tax documents.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, testified before Congress in 2019 that Weisselberg helped orchestrate a cover-up to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who has claimed she had sex with Trump.

Cohen also testified that he and Weisselberg concocted phoney valuations of Trump’s real estate holdings to devalue assets for tax purposes while inflating them for loan agreements.

Vance and the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, are investigating both those allegations.

A grand jury was recently empaneled to weigh evidence, and James said she was assigning two of her lawyers to work with Vance on the criminal inquiry while she continues a civil investigation of Trump.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Guardian.

Trump had blasted the investigation in a statement Monday, deriding Vance’s office as “rude, nasty, and totally biased”.

Trump Organization lawyers met virtually with Manhattan prosecutors last week in a last-ditch attempt to dissuade them from charging the company. Prosecutors gave the lawyers a Monday deadline to make the case that criminal charges shouldn’t be filed.

Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the AP this week that there was no indication Trump himself was included in the first batch of charges.

“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”

Weisselberg, a loyal lieutenant to Trump and his real estate-developer father, Fred, came under scrutiny, in part, because of questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost.

Prosecutors investigating untaxed benefits to Trump executives have also been looking at Matthew Calamari, a former Trump bodyguard turned chief operating officer, and his son, the company’s corporate director of security. However, a lawyer for the Calamaris said Wednesday that he didn’t expect them to be charged.

“Although the DA’s investigation obviously is ongoing, I do not expect charges to be filed against either of my clients at this time,” said the lawyer, Nicholas Gravante.

The company and Weisselberg were expected to make their first court appearance Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg indicted on tax charges

    The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted by a New York grand jury.

  • Trump blasts N.Y. investigation as ‘rude, nasty,’ with charges against his company and its CFO reportedly a day away

    The charges against the Trump Organization and the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, appear to involve nonmonetary benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, and shielded from taxing authorities.

  • Lawyer: Marine played minor role in soldier's hazing death

    Speaking inside a Navy base in Virginia, Marine Lt. Col. Timothy Kuhn said that Mario Madera-Rodriguez never touched Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar during the fatal hazing incident in Africa in 2017 until he tried to help revive him. Kuhn spoke during closing arguments at the trial for Madera-Rodriguez. The Marine is the last of four American servicemembers to face a court-martial in Melgar’s killing.

  • Feds Are Fed-Up with Trump-Era Meddling

    Federal workers are punching bags for both political parties. In recent decades, “Waste, Fraud and Abuse” has become shorthand for political leaders, including Presidents, to scapegoat the career corps of the federal workers—some 6% of the entire U.S. workforce—as a bunch of louses who can’t get its act together. The trope doesn’t do much for those workers’ morale, even before former President Donald Trump meddled in so many agencies and the pandemic put unprecedented pressure on government workers to meet presidential whims.

  • Youngstown’s hopes for reinvention fade as electric truck firm sputters

    Lordstown Motors promised to bring the good times back to the once thriving Ohio town, but locals are braced for more disappointment Donald Trump with two Lordstown Motors employees at the White House last year. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters It’s less than a year since Lordstown Motors was touted as the future for the Youngstown, Ohio, the once thriving steel and manufacturing city that has struggled to reinvent itself in the post-industrial age. The company and its Endurance all-electric pi

  • U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

    There were no injuries and the damage was being assessed, Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

  • Manhattan grand jury returns criminal indictments against Trump Organization and CFO

    A Manhattan grand jury reportedly filed criminal indictments against both the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Biden wants to pay farmers to grow carbon-capturing crops. It’s complicated.

    Farmers are a crucial part of Biden's plan to address climate change, but the economics behind paying them to capture greenhouse gases are complex.

  • 2022’s midterm elections already are pressuring Democrats, as Wall Street ‘might be praying for Republican gains’

    As Democrats in Washington work to deliver on infrastructure spending and other issues, they're trying to make progress in part because next year's midterm elections are looming large. The 2022 results could affect several sectors, analysts say.

  • Vanguard, BlackRock Muni ETFs Reap Bonanza in Record Cash Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded funds focused on municipal bonds are raking in unprecedented amounts of cash.The funds have seen a record $5.8 billion of inflows in the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, driving this year’s haul to about $11 billion. That has been a boon to the two biggest ETFs, run by BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group, which received nearly half of the funds.ETFs are a small-but-growing force in the $4 trillion state and local government debt market, with a

  • Sweet Lou: Williams shines filling in for injured Trae Young

    Lou Williams was on the training table when his coach walked up to deliver some rather startling news. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young would not be able to play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals because of an injury. Williams would be getting the first playoff start of his long career.

  • No indictment for doctor accused of COVID-19 vaccine theft

    A grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict a former Houston-area health department doctor who was accused of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends. Prosecutors had alleged that Dr. Hasan Gokal, who worked for Harris County Public Health, stole a vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine while working at a vaccination site at a suburban Houston park on Dec. 29.

  • Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax crimes

    The former president himself is not expected to be implicated personally in the New York case.

  • Paul keeps up complaints over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul complained bitterly Tuesday about the government's COVID-19 response but did not single out former President Donald Trump for blame, instead accusing Kentucky's governor and Dr. Anthony Fauci of encroaching on personal freedom. In a home state appearance in Greensburg, Kentucky, the libertarian-leaning Republican said Americans should make their own decisions on whether to be vaccinated. “We don’t really need people who believe in some sort of elitism to tell us what to do," said Paul, who is an eye surgeon, speaking before a luncheon audience.

  • Defence in Jordan trial asks court to invite Prince Hamza to testify

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's Prince Hamza is among 25 witnesses who have been asked to testify by the defence team of a former confidant of King Abdullah who is on trial on charges of agitating to destabilise the monarchy, the defence's lawyer said on Wednesday. Mohamed Afif told Reuters it would be up to the court to decide whether to call Prince Hamza, the king's half-brother, as a witness. Among them are Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, two princes, a cabinet minister and several minor royals, he said.

  • Mortgage applications drop by most in five months

    More signs of a slowdown in what had been a heated U.S. housing market. Home mortgage applications dropped by the most in nearly five months last week. The Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday its index fell 6.9% from the week before. Driving that index down: drops of 8% in refinancing activity and 5% in home purchase applications. The MBA noted that the average loan size for applications had increased. That, it said, signals that first-time homebuyers, who typically apply for smaller loans, are likely being squeezed out of the market because the supply of entry-level homes for sale is limited. Low inventory, combined with record-high prices, have been behind the consecutive monthly drops in sales of new and existing homes this year. What’s more, high prices for lumber have limited the ability of builders to ramp up construction.

  • 76ers, Devils CEO O'Neil resigns after 8 years leading HBSE

    Scott O’Neil, the CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has resigned after an eight-year run in which he shepherded The Process and the Prudential Center. O’Neil announced Wednesday he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex, both in New Jersey. O’Neil, who previously led Madison Square Garden Sports, said he did not have another job lined up.

  • Federal judge blocks Florida law regulating how tech companies moderate speech

    Federal judge blocks Florida law regulating how tech companies moderate speech

  • Grand jury indicts Trump Organization, CFO on tax crimes, led by New York AG, district attorney

    The charges stem from a scheme to pay compensation to CFO Allen Weisselberg and possibly others "off the books" by the Trump Organization.

  • Moderna COVID vaccine appears effective against contagious Delta variant, company says

    There was a “modest reduction” in antibody levels in the blood of those who received the shot.