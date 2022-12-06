Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud in NYC

3
Molly Crane-Newman and John Annese, New York Daily News
·5 min read

NEW YORK — A Manhattan jury delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the wide-ranging tax fraud case against Donald Trump’s family real estate business, the Trump Organization.

The jury started deliberating in Manhattan Supreme Court just before 1 p.m. Monday. More than 24 hours later it found the Trump Corp. guilty of all nine counts against it, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records and other related charges.

The panel found the Trump Payroll Corp. guilty of all eight counts it faced, including falsifying business records, conspiracy to defraud, criminal tax fraud and related counts.

The consequence of the guilty verdict against both entities is a fine of $1.62 million. The conviction could significantly hinder Trump’s New York business prospects. Donald Trump did not face any charges in this case.

“The former president’s companies now stand convicted of crimes. That is consequential. It underscores in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This was a case about lying and cheating, false documents to the end of evading taxes ... They’ve now been found guilty in a court of law in Manhattan,” the DA said.

Longtime Trump executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney spent days on the stand, with their testimony comprising most of the Manhattan district attorney’s case.

The jury was asked to decide whether the Trump Organization’s veteran chief financial officer Weisselberg was acting as a “high managerial agent” when he cheated on his taxes over 15 years and that he did so partly on the company’s behalf. He has worked for Trump’s family since 1973 and as Trump’s chief moneyman since 1986.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to conspiring with McConney to hide more than $1 million in untaxed work benefits — like Mercedes-Benz car leases for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandkids — from tax authorities. The executives subtracted the costs from Weisselberg’s salary and bonus and drew up falsified employee tax forms.

McConney, a loyal company man who was declared a hostile witness for the prosecution, admitted to breaking the law when he testified under immunity. Jurors also heard of how the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer Matt Calamari Sr., benefited in the scheme much the same as Weisselberg — as well as his wife and namesake son. He has not faced criminal charges.

Per his plea deal’s terms, Weisselberg testified as the district attorney’s star witness, admitted the fraud and described how it benefited his employer.

The Trump entities stuck to the same defense: Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg.

But Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass, in his closing argument, described the compensation scam core to the case as beneficial for Trump’s senior executives and his company.

Steinglass said the entities “cultivated a culture of fraud and deception” by lavishing illicit perks to entice its senior executives to falsify tax documents to mask the actual compensation they earned and then deliberately conceal the wrongdoing from their accountants.

The ADA said they further scapegoated those accountants for not being vigilant enough to sniff out their wrongdoing. Trump publicly blamed his company’s longtime tax preparer, Donald Bender, from Mazars LLP USA, for not catching the fraud.

“It was a win-win, a way to get more money into executive pockets while keeping their own costs as low as possible,” Steinglass said in his summation.

“It is not that the folks at the Trump Organization didn’t know what they were doing was illegal, it is just they didn’t care.”

Steinglass pushed back on assertions from Trump Organization lawyers that the company’s owner was in the dark about rampant fraud. The judge allowed him to point fingers at the former president in his summation after defense lawyers brought it up first.

“This whole narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant is just not real,” said Steinglass in his summation, later adding, “He is not on trial, but that doesn’t mean you should believe the defense’s narrative that Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari went rogue.”

As far as Trump Corp. lawyer Alan Futerfas is concerned, this case is not over.

“We’ll certainly be appealing of course, and a novel and really interesting issue developed during the trial — obviously, the definition of ‘in behalf of,’ what that means,” Futerfas said. “And we filed a lot of papers, the defense team, about what those words mean ... The judge recognized there was not a lot of definition on that at all, and certainly that will be one of the arguments that we make, and it was central to the case.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Trump Organization continued to cast the blame solely on Weisselberg.

“Mr. Weisselberg testified under oath that he ‘betrayed’ the trust the company had placed in him and that he, at all times, acted ‘solely’ for his ‘own personal gain’ and out of his ‘own personal greed,’” spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said. “The notion that a company could be held responsible for an employee’s actions, to benefit themselves, on their own personal tax returns is simply preposterous.”

The case stems from a broader probe by Manhattan prosecutors into the former president, launched by DA Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., in 2019. Trump has not been criminally charged in the case, and while rumors abound, it’s unclear whether he ever will be. Bragg has described the Trump inquiry as “active and ongoing.”

The district attorney’s office’s Monday announcement that it had hired Matthew Colangelo as Bragg’s new senior counsel added to speculation that the DA might still pull the trigger on a Trump indictment. The seasoned prosecutor and former acting associate attorney general for the Department of Justice led several Trump cases and investigations.

Colangelo will focus on the DA’s housing, tenant, and labor protection unit and its “sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations,” according to a press release.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland governor bans use of TikTok on state devices

    Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive on Tuesday prohibiting the use of Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on state government devices and networks, the latest U.S. Republican to crack down on TikTok. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem last week signed an executive order barring state employees and contractors from installing or using TikTok on state-owned devices and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday asked a state agency to ban TikTok from state government phones and computers.

  • 50 Burger! Twitter reactions to Cowboys’ surgical dismantling of Colts

    The Cowboys served up 54 points, 3 sacks, 5 takeaways and broke the Colts in the second half. Here's how Twitter reacted throughout. | From @ProfessorO_NFL

  • Stepfather of University of Idaho murder victim pleads for updates three weeks on: ‘We’re angry’

    Scott Laramie described the nightmare of losing his and his wife’s only child as “the hardest thing in the world”

  • Zelensky visits Donbas near 'difficult' Ukraine front

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the frontline region of Donetsk in east Ukraine, describing fighting in the area as "difficult" with Russian forces pushing to capture the industrial city of Bakhmut. The visit came as Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the latest spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities inside Russian territory. The focus of fighting in Ukraine has shifted this month to Donbas after Kyiv's forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson following a Russian retreat from the regional capital. Zelensky appeared in a video wearing a heavy winter coat and standing next to a large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Sloviansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers. "The east of Ukraine today is the most difficult front. And I am honoured to be here now with our defending troops in Donbas. I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Lugansk and in Crimea as well," Zelensky said. Russian forces and their proxies have controlled parts of Donetsk and Lugansk since 2014, when fighting with separatists broke out and the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. "From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this great holiday, the Day of the Armed Forces," said Zelensky, who was later shown meeting soldiers and distributing awards. - Drone attacks in Russia - The Ukrainian leader has visited several frontline regions after more than nine months of fighting, including Kherson in the south recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, calling its recapture "the beginning of the end of the war". Sloviansk, which was among regions in Donetsk briefly held by Russian-backed separatists, lies some 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Bakhmut, which has become the centre of fighting since Kherson's fall. The Kremlin said Putin met senior officials to discuss issues related to the country's "domestic security" and that Russia was taking "necessary" measures to fend off more of what it said were Ukrainian attacks. Officials in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine said earlier Tuesday that a drone attack near an airfield had caused a fire at a oil storage unit. That attack came after the defence ministry said a day earlier that Ukraine had tried to attack another airfield in Ryazan region and also the key Engels airfield in the Saratov region. Engels is a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kyiv says have been used to strike Ukraine, and both sites are hundreds of kilometres away from Ukraine's border. The drone attacks come on the back of weeks of systematic Russian attacks that have crippled Ukrainian critical infrastructure like water, electricity and heating ahead of winter. - 'Crush' Ukraine military - Russia on Monday fired another barrage of dozens of missiles that knocked out power and water in cities across Ukraine, the latest wave of attacks that Moscow has said Kyiv was responsible for because it refused Russian demands. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday said that Russian forces were using long-range, precision weapons to target military-linked facilities and "crush the military potential of Ukraine". The defence ministry also announced Tuesday it had returned from Ukraine captivity 60 Russian servicemen in their most recent exchange. Russia's invasion and its decision to conscript hundreds of thousands of men has set off an exodus of Russians from the country, including critical politicians and journalists. However, neighbouring Latvia announced Tuesday it was revoking the licence for exiled independent channel Dozhd for multiple violations that included showing the Crimea peninsula annexed from Ukraine as part of Russia. "The laws of Latvia must be respected by everyone," Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council said on Twitter. sg-bur/kjm

  • 9 of the best and most daring looks influencers wore to this year's Fashion Awards

    Influencers wore sheer dresses, full-body see-through coverings, and gowns with bold cutouts to the Fashion Awards 2022 in London.

  • Argentina’s Cristina Fernández sentenced to six years in $1bn fraud case

    Vice-president and former president also given lifelong ban on holding public office after being found guilty

  • Manhattan DA, Trump Org attorney on guilty verdict

    Donald Trump's company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes. (Dec. 6) (AP Video: Michael Sisak)

  • Voices: The Trump Organization has been found guilty and the January 6 committee believes it has evidence of criminality. What now for Donald?

    This could be the beginning of a bigger nightmare for the former president — yet he remains the most likely Republican nominee for 2024

  • NASA's Orion flies over Apollo landing sites as Artemis I mission nears its conclusion

    NASA's Artemis I mission to deep space and back is nearing its conclusion as the Orion spacecraft sailed past the moon Monday morning.

  • NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly news helicopter crash

    The NTSBB released its preliminary report Tuesday in the helicopter crash in Charlotte on Nov. 22 that killed two WBTV employees.

  • Trump Organization Found Guilty In Tax Fraud Trial

    Manhattan prosecutors alleged a 15-year scheme to pay executives off the books to avoid taxes.

  • Notes indicate Trump Organization tax-fraud jury may be zipping through deliberations on its 2nd day

    There are nine counts. On Monday, jurors wanted a read-back of the law for count 2. On Tuesday, they asked for readbacks on counts 6, 7, 8, and 9.

  • Trump Org Tax Fraud Verdict: Guilty on All Counts

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe Trump Organization’s two affiliate companies on trial in New York City were found guilty of all nine counts of tax fraud and related crimes on Monday, as jurors ended a long trial with a swift verdict against the former American president’s corporate empire.The Manhattan jury concluded that former President Donald Trump’s eponymous companies dodged taxes by playing accounting games: showering their executives with benefits, reducing their official salary, and

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • SHUT THEM DOWN: More Chinese secret police stations reportedly found, prompting call for consulate closures

    A human rights organization, Safeguard Defenders, reported Monday that 48 additional Chinese police service stations were operating illegally on foreign soil.

  • Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

    ANDREY KRONBERGA suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway.The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to blow up within Russian borders—occurred in Novoshakhtinsk, just 12 miles or so from the border with Ukraine.Law enforcement sources cited by Russia’s TASS news agency and Komso

  • 'The most chilling metric of all': Mike Rowe warns that 7 million American men are 'done' looking for work and have 'punched out' — here's why that's a serious problem

    It’s taking a toll on multiple industries.

  • Sen. John Kennedy Urges Georgia to Pick Herschel Walker Instead of 'High IQ' People

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) was a part of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s final campaign push on Sunday afternoon, two days before the runoff vote between him and sitting Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). While Walker himself had a number of odd things to say over the weekend, it looks like fake folksy Kennedy was intent on adding his voice to the bizarre chorus.

  • It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds

    Kari Lake and the increasingly delusional Arizona Republican Party want Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to be investigated for 'suppressing free speech.'

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over