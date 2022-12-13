The Trump Organization was held in criminal contempt in secret trial for ignoring subpoenas

The Trump Organization was held in criminal contempt and fined $4,000 for disobeying court orders in the Manhattan district attorney’s tax fraud case.

The reprimand of President Donald Trump’s namesake business by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan came shortly after a secret one-day trial in October 2021, according to a partially-redacted copy of a Dec. 12, 2021 order.

The court held the clandestine trial after Trump’s company refused to comply with three court orders and four grand jury subpoenas in March, April, May and June of last year, according to the order.

A jury convicted the two Trump Organization entities charged out of the underlying investigation, Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., last week. They face up to $1.6 million in fines when sentenced in January.

Jurors found Trump’s company guilty of engaging in a 15-year tax fraud scheme that lavished its top executives with untaxed fringe benefits unbeknownst to tax authorities.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s spokeswoman Danielle Filson declined comment. A Trump Organization representative did not respond to inquiries.

Trump was held in criminal contempt in April in the New York attorney general’s civil case and slapped with $10,000 daily fines for failing to meet evidence deadlines.