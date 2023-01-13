Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

4
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·2 min read
Donald Trump at an event.
Donald Trump at an event. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's family real estate business was on Friday ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine in connection with its conviction on felony tax fraud and other charges, multiple outlets have reported.

It was the maximum penalty the Trump Organization could have received in the case, and was handed down by a judge in Manhattan's State Supreme Court, The New York Times writes. News of the punishment arrived just days after former company CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the scheme, which saw top company executives dodge taxes on luxury off-the-books job perks.

The Trump Organization's lawyers on Friday tried to shift blame onto a third-party accounting firm, who they claimed should have caught and stopped the nefarious activity, as well as Weisselberg, who they said was only acting out of self-interest, per the Times. But "these are arguments that were made throughout the trial," said Judge Juan Manuel Merchan. "This is not what the evidence has shown, and it is certainly not what the jury found." Per The Associated Press, "a fine was the only penalty a judge could impose" on the company following its December conviction, though "a person convicted of the same crimes would've faced years in prison."

Ultimately, the $1.6 million penalty represents "a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets," AP adds.

"I want to be very clear: we don't think that is enough," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday outside the courtroom, alluding to the size of the punishment. "Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic and egregious fraud."

You may also like

Are the rich ruining thrifting?

See the newly restored Pompeii home that was once buried by Mt. Vesuvius

New text messages bolster sexual assault claim against CPAC head Matt Schlapp

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization receives maximum sentence for fine

    The organization was ordered to pay $1.6 million after being charged with 17 counts of tax fraud.

  • Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

    Former President Donald Trump was not charged, but his company received the maximum fine after being convicted on 17 counts of tax fraud.

  • Nursing home owner faces new lawsuit in Ida storm evacuation

    A nursing home owner who faces criminal and civil complaints over evacuating residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021 is now being sued by federal authorities who say he misspent $4 million. The latest complaint against Bob Dean Jr. was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge and alleges he violated federal regulations. The new complaint focuses on four of the nursing homes, the corporate entities Dean formed to operate them and federal regulations that applied to the organizations as businesses with federal mortgage insurance.

  • Record levels of NHS staff resign as nurses say they are ‘broken’

    ‘Staff are truly broken, resulting in a workforce post-Covid that cannot do or sacrifice anymore’ a nurse from London told The Independent

  • Kobe Bryant’s MVP Season Jersey Could Fetch Up to $7 Million at Auction

    Sotheby's will offer the NBA legend's game-worn jersey in an online sale from February 2 to 9.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state

    Bed Bath & Beyond released a list with dozens more stores scheduled to close nationwide amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • Fans get Bolsonaro autographs as ex-leader rests in Florida

    A couple dozen fans scored autographs from Jair Bolsonaro on Friday, but the controversial former Brazilian president didn’t emerge to greet them after a stint in the hospital earlier this week. The right-wing populist has been quietly staying with a supporter in an Orlando suburb since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the Jan. 1 swearing-in of his leftist successor. On Sunday, supporters back home who refused to accept his defeat brazenly attacked the Brazilian capital, prompting some lawmakers there and in the U.S. to demand the Biden administration to expel him.

  • U.S. strongly committed to Japan defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost

    President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday the United States was "fully, thoroughly, completely" committed Japan's defense and praised Tokyo's security build up, saying the nations had never been closer. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial powers and has been seeking to bolster long-standing alliances amid rising concern in Japan, and the United States, about mounting regional security threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

  • Wendy's announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

    Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring __ and possible corporate layoffs __ in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development. The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization, also with plans to accelerate restaurant openings and improve efficiency. McDonald’s said it will communicate more details on layoffs to employees by April 3; Wendy’s didn’t give a date.

  • Doing the Right Thing: Spike Lee Launches Fellowship Program at Three HBCUs in Atlanta [CORRECTED]

    Multi-award-winning director and filmmaker Spike Lee has never shied away from giving back and his latest endeavor looks to be yet another notch in his philanthropic belt.

  • NASA's Juno Spacecraft Suffered an Alarming Memory Glitch

    NASA’S Jupiter mission is back in action after suffering from an acute case of spacecraft amnesia, which caused the Juno spacecraft to temporarily lose access to data stored in its memory.

  • I've been a Disney World travel planner for 10 years. Here's how I'd spend a perfect day at Animal Kingdom.

    Some Dinsey fans think Animal Kingdom is only worth half a day. But as a vacation planner, I know everything the underrated park has to offer.

  • Biden administration vaccine drive leader David Kessler to step down

    Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, will return to teaching at the University of California, San Francisco, the New York Times reported earlier. Kessler could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says

    Current Native American populations share an “extra genetic affinity” with the newfound Siberian population, the study says.

  • What did Kevin McCarthy give away to finally be elected House speaker?

    There was a price for McCarthy's victory, but nobody seems to know exactly what it was

  • Rupee rises after benign U.S. inflation print, forward premiums jump

    The Indian rupee rose against the dollar on Friday following another fall in the U.S. inflation rate, while forward premiums rose to their highest level in two months. The rupee was trading at 81.4150 to the U.S. dollar by 10:50 a.m. IST, compared with 81.55 in the previous session. A trader at the same bank pointed out that public sector banks bought dollars at the open, but it was difficult to confirm whether it was for their clients or on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

  • Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff, a teen in a tennis hurry

    Coco Gauff acknowledges she tends to be in a bit of a hurry as she moves through life. The 18-year-old Floridian doesn’t stick around in a city after a tennis tournament ends: “Even if it’s a nice place,” she said with a chuckle, “I like to leave.” Yes, generally, Gauff is ready to move on.

  • The best pod coffeemakers of 2023

    Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.

  • Illinois becomes ninth U.S. state to ban semiautomatic weapons. Critics vow a court test.

    Illinois banned the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons Tuesday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

  • Fears of migrant deaths rise after bodies found in eastern Poland

    Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The identity of the two others - found on Thursday and Friday - has not yet been confirmed, but they were probably migrants, according to Grupa Granica, a coalition of NGOs helping those struggling on the border. Anna Michalska, a spokesperson of the Border Guard said soldiers on the border had told them others may have died.