Trump Organization lawyer expects criminal charges in Manhattan DA case

Criminal charges in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into the Trump Organization appear to be imminent, according to a lawyer for former President Donald Trump's family business.

Lawyers for the company participated in a virtual meeting with prosecutors on Thursday to discuss the inquiry looking into fringe benefits provided to top executives, after which one of the lawyers said the Trump Organization would fight to get the case dismissed.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company, and that is completely outrageous,” Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told NBC News.

"The corporate office will plead not guilty, and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation," Fischetti added.

If the case moves ahead, the New York Times cited sources who said District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could announce charges as soon as next week.

Vance's team of prosecutors has been investigating Trump's financial dealings and his business empire along with lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James's office.

A grand jury formed to consider evidence in the case, which Trump has dismissed as "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

