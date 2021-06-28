Trump Organization lawyer says Manhattan DA indicated no immediate plans to charge former president

A lawyer for the Trump Organization says the Manhattan District Attorney's office indicated no immediate plans to bring charges against former President Donald Trump.

Ronald Fischetti told Politico on Monday that in a meeting with District Attorney Cyrus Vance's team last week, they told him the charges under consideration were against the Trump Organization and executives who may have failed to pay taxes on certain perks they were given by the company.

"We asked, 'Is there anything else?'" Fischetti told the outlet. "They said, 'No.'"

TRUMP ORGANIZATION LAWYER EXPECTS CRIMINAL CHARGES IN MANHATTAN DA CASE

"It’s crazy that that’s all they had," he added.

The lawyer also said the meeting did not address allegations from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels. Additionally, the district attorney's team said Trump would not be charged in the first indictment resulting from their monthslong investigation into his businesses.

The lawyer is also representing Trump personally in these proceedings, according to the outlet.

"They just said, 'When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,'" he added.

Trump could be charged in subsequent indictments.

Even before the first indictment could drop, both the former president and his legal team painted the case as a weak one.

"It’s like the Shakespeare play, Much Ado About Nothing," Fischetti said. "This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this."

"They will do anything to stop the MAGA movement (and me), even if it involves prosecutorial misconduct and harassment of a political opponent, which they are using at levels rarely seen before," Trump said, referencing New York prosecutors, in a lengthy statement. "They leak, they lie, and they campaign based on information that has already been gone through in other of the many investigations I have put up with."

Citing sources familiar with the matter, multiple news outlets reported last week that charges in the case could come as soon as this week.

"It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous," Fischetti told NBC News on Friday. "The corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation."

The Manhattan DA's office declined to comment on Fischetti's remarks. The Trump Organization was also contacted.

