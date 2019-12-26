For Trump Organization, Office Skyscrapers Make Up for Lagging Hotels

DORAL, Fla. — It is happy hour at Trump National Doral Miami, the sprawling resort that is the biggest cash generator in President Donald Trump’s business portfolio. But on a weekday evening in November, only a few sprinklings of patrons grace the resort’s bar and high-end steakhouse. Tables with lit candles sit empty through the night.

The Doral — which Trump proposed as the site of next year’s Group of 7 meeting before backing off amid intense criticism — is emblematic of the financial pressure on Trump since he won the White House three years ago. His highest profile hotel properties have become battlefields in the partisan wars that have pushed down occupancy and enmeshed them in constitutional issues about the ability of a president to own and run a business while in office.

But 1,300 miles up the coast, a bustling 43-story officer tower on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan tells a more nuanced story about the state of the Trump Organization.

The building, partially owned by Trump, does not carry his name, draws no protesters and has never garnered the president’s attention on Twitter. And his revenues from leasing office space in the building are surging, part of a trend in which his commercial building holdings are largely offsetting the shrinking of his hotel business.

With hotel expansion plans thwarted, marquee hotels in New York, Panama and Toronto stripped of the Trump name, and revenues lagging or relatively flat at properties like Doral, rising rent collections at office and commercial properties have provided the Trump Organization a boost.

Revenues at office towers on Sixth Avenue in midtown, on Wall Street in downtown Manhattan and at a third building in San Francisco — cities that are centers of political opposition to the president — have each jumped during Trump’s tenure in the White House, outperforming the family’s much better recognized assets like Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, financial filings show.

“Our office buildings are killing it,” Eric Trump said in an interview. “It is underappreciated.”

The result: total company revenues have remained fairly steady over the past several years, even as some of the Trump hotels have seen declines in sales or at least lagged behind competitors in other cities such as Miami and Chicago. Because public filings about the Trump Organization’s businesses generally only include revenue figures, it is not possible to determine the company’s profits or losses.

At the same time, the company has kept its debt levels relatively low, uncharacteristic of Trump’s penchant for leverage. That has given the company financial flexibility to weather the squeeze on the hotels and fluctuations in another big line of business, its golf courses.

Hotels are the most visible part of the company, but it also includes 16 golf clubs, the office buildings, several luxury condo buildings, a real estate brokerage, a Virginia vineyard and licensing deals for the Trump name to international partners in real estate and other ventures.

For this report, The New York Times analyzed five years of Trump’s personal financial disclosure statements, which he first filed as a candidate and then as president. His candidate reports covered periods longer than a calendar year, so The Times adjusted the figures for comparison. Additionally, The Times obtained loan data and other financial reports that offered a fuller picture of the performance of Trump’s commercial real estate portfolio, and loan data on Trump Organization properties.

Hotels account for about 25% of the revenues. About 30% comes from golf courses and clubs like Mar-a-Lago, the Florida property where the president likes to spend weekends during the winter.

Another 30% is derived from commercial buildings like 1290 Avenue of the Americas — where on a recent chilly morning, several office workers said they either had no idea about the Trumps’ stake in the tower or had put it out of mind.

Documents offer a hint of how the company’s commercial real estate portfolio — built less around the Trump brand than other parts of the Trump Organization — has increasingly functioned as a steadying force for the family business as its founder has become more polarizing.

The Trump Organization had at least $572 million in revenue in 2018, about even with 2017, The Times found. Revenue remained stable because commercial real estate added $17 million while hotels and branding deals fell off by about the same amount.