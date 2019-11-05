The Trump Organization reportedly can't get anyone to fill retail space in its Chicago hotel

Any takers?

Apparently not for the Trump Organization, which can't seem to find anyone to fill the street-level retail space at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, The Washington Post reports.

The hotel has reportedly been struggling on several fronts during Trump's presidency, with profits reportedly falling 89 percent between 2015 and 2018, but the vacant space is a stark reminder. The Post obtained documents the company filed with Cook County tax assessors showing how difficult it's been to fill the void, which is reportedly equivalent to the size of two Whole Foods stores.

A firm hired by the Trump Organization to find tenants told the county it had reached out to 81 potential businesses across various industries, but no one said yes, the documents revealed.

The Trump Organization had previously argued that the hotel's struggles were related to crime in Chicago, but that's probably not the case since the hotel's competitors have actually seen increases in room revenue. The Post reports that the company's lawyers told the county that they believed the hotel is "suffering from unfair political backlash" as a result of Trump's presidency. Read more at The Washington Post.