Trump Organization says CFO is a pawn for prosecutors - statement obtained by ABC News

View of the Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York
(Reuters) - The Trump Organization said on Thursday that charges against its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are about politics and not about justice, according to a statement obtained by ABC News.

The Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a "pawn" in an effort to take down the former president, according to the statement.

Weisselberg surrendered to authorities earlier on Thursday. He entered a building housing Manhattan's criminal court, where he and a Trump Organization representative are expected to appear later in the day.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by John Stonestreet)

