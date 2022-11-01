Trump Organization tax fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization was put on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19.

McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan Supreme Court said the trial would resume on Nov. 7. The trial began on Monday.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office in 2021 charged the company with paying certain executives - including former CFO Allen Weisselberg - in perks such as rent and cars without reporting those benefits to tax authorities, and falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation.

Trump himself has not been charged in the case.

The two Trump Organization units charged have pleaded not guilty. During opening statements on Monday, lawyers for the companies said Weisselberg was acting on his own behalf when he cheated on his taxes. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August and agreed to testify against the company at trial.

Merchan said courtroom protocol recommended that McConney isolate for six days, and then resume testifying if he felt better.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)