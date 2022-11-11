Trump Organization trial resumes with top executive's testimony about tax avoidance schemes

Seth Wenig
2
Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian
·3 min read

The criminal trial of the Trump Organization resumed Thursday after a 10-day break with testimony from a senior vice president who described steps he and other executives would take to save themselves — and the company — money that should have gone toward taxes.

Senior VP Jeffrey McConney, whose positive Covid test on Nov. 1 put the trial on hold a day after it started, returned to the stand to testify that he and other top Trump executives received their bonuses as “independent contractors,” even though they were full-time employees.

The designation meant the executives could make tax deductions they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to, and it allowed the company to pay a lower amount for Medicare and other taxes, said McConney, who’s also the company’s controller.

The company was charged by prosecutors in Manhattan for a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

McConney also testified that now-former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and Chief Operating Officer Matthew Calamari were beneficiaries of the scheme, and had the company pay for their apartments off the books to reduce their tax burden. Additionally, both of the executives' salaries had been reduced by the amounts their apartments cost, McConney said.

Asked if former President Donald Trump, who was running the business at the time, was aware of the scheme, McConney said Weisselberg told him that Trump knew about it.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he and Calamari have not been charged in the case. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty in August to multiple tax fraud charges in the case.

The trial began on Oct. 31, with McConney called as the first witness, but it was halted the next day after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The judge presiding over the case, state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, later tested positive as well.

Under questioning from prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Thursday, McConney acknowledged he never raised any red flags about the practices and instead helped process the payments.

“Mr. McConney, did you intentionally help people try to evade their income taxes?” Steinglass asked.

“I tried to help them in any way I could, with some suggestions,” McConney replied.

He went on to say that the payments system stopped after Trump was elected president and one of his tax advisers, Sheri Dillon, reviewed the company's business practices.

On cross-examination by Trump company lawyer Susan Necheles, McConney painted Weisselberg as the lone bad actor, calling him a "micromanager" who had to sign off on all financial decisions.

"Everything had to go through Weisselberg" regardless of the size of the transaction, McConney said.

"You were the controller and couldn’t cut a check for $100?" Necheles asked.

"Correct," McConney said.

Weisselberg, who worked for Trump for decades, was indicted alongside the company last year and pleaded guilty to 15 felony charges in August. He has agreed to testify against the company as part of his plea deal, and is expected to take the stand next week.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

