Trump Organization unveils its defense strategy: Keep any of the blame away from Trump

Former President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci/AP

Defense attorneys in tax evasion trial of Donald Trump's business are trying to keep any blame off Trump.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is facing multiple charges, including scheme to defraud.

The fraud scheme "started with" ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg and "ended" with him, a Trump Organization lawyer said.

Defense attorneys in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company unveiled their strategy in the case on Monday — keep all blame off the former president and anyone else with the Trump name.

Prosecutors in the high-profile trial playing out in New York Supreme Court in lower Manhattan allege that the Trump Organization ran a 15-year scheme to trick tax authorites by giving top executives significant compensation in the form of untaxed "perks" like luxury cars and rent-free Trump-branded apartments.

Trump Organization lawyer Susan Necheles told the jury during opening statements on Monday that the fraud scheme "started with" former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg "and it ended with Allen Weisselberg."

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to the tax-dodge scheme over the summer. He agreed to testify truthfully about his own role in the tax-dodge scheme as part of a plea deal. Under the deal, Weisselberg must serve five months jail and pay back $2 million.

But he and two other key prosecution witnesses are still on the Trump payroll and have been coordinating with Trump attorneys.

All three can be expected to support the Trump line of defense on the witness stand: that the tax-dodge scheme was a conspiracy by rogue Trump Organization executives who kept the very top of the company, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and the former president — its owner and sole beneficiary — in the dark.

"Donald Trump didn't know that Allen Weisselberg was cheating on Allen Weisselberg's personal tax returns," Necheles told the jury's four women and eight men. "The evidence will be crystal clear on that."

Story continues

"Allen Weisselberg does not own the Trump Organization," she stressed.

Another Trump Organization attorney, Michael van der Veen, turned it into something of a mantra.

"Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg," he repeated no fewer than four times in his own openings.

Van der Veen likened Weisselberg to a "prodigal son" whose greedy scheming betrayed his "family" — the Trump familly.

Weisselberg the "son" was nonetheless kept in the family fold, van der Veen said, using a Biblical analogy to explain away a sticky circumstance: Weisselberg and other prosecution witnesses are still being paid salaries and even legal defenses by Trump.

It was out of charity and forgiveness that Weisselberg was kept on the payroll, van der Veen suggested.

"He made mistakes," the lawyer said.

"Serious mistakes that have put his liberty at jeopardy ... crimes that have hurt his company," he added, countering prosecutors' insistance that the Trump Organization clearly benefitted by a scheme that kept their top execs happy and saved them in Medicaid deductions.

"He has been removed from his position as chief financial officer," van der Veen continued. "But his ability to financially support his [own] family has not been stripped from him."

He added, "The meat of our defense is that Allen Weisselberg did not act at all with the intent to benefit the Trump Payroll Corporation."

The Trump Corporation is the Trump Organization subsidiary that directly employs its top executives, including Weisselberg. The Trump Payroll Corporation is the subsidiary that manages the payroll. Both do business as the Trump Organization, and both are defendants in the case.

Weisselberg has admitted to pocketing $1.7 million in tax-free perks over 15 years, including Mercedes-Benz luxury cars for him and his wife, free use of Trump-branded apartments on Manhattan's Hudson River and tuition for his grandkids' private schools.

The scheme saved him nearly a million dollars in taxes over 15 years, prosecutors have said.

"You will learn that Mr. Weisselberg hid what he was doing from the companies and from the owners of these companies," van der Veen said.

"The people cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Weisselberg acted with any intention other than the intention to solely benefit himself," said van der Veen, again explaining, "Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg."

But while "Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg" was the defense mantra, the prosecution mantra was a lot less catchy: Weisselberg was a "high managerial agent."

Prosecutors must show that Weisselberg and a second executive who answered to him, former controller Jeff McConney, were both "high managerial agents" under the law, meaning at such a high level that they are equated with the company itself.

They have to prove that his actions were done on the company's behalf.

In her own opening statements, Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan district attorney's investigations chief, asserted just that.

"The scheme was conducted and authorized ... at the highest level," the prosecutor said, promising jurors that they'll see entries in Donald Trump's personal financial ledger and a check he signed linking him to the scheme.

Read the original article on Business Insider