The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald ivanka jr trump
Allen Weisselberg stands behind Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump in 2017. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

  • The Trump Organization CFO reportedly distanced himself from "legal" aspects of its money matters.

  • "That's not my thing," Allen Weisselberg said in a deposition, the New York Daily News reported.

  • The 2015 deposition hadn't previously been reported, according to the Daily News.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump's longtime financial guru, said he maintains distance from the "legal side" of the family business' finances, according to reports.

"That's not my thing," Weisselberg said in a 2015 deposition over Trump University, which was unearthed by the New York Daily News for a Sunday cover story.

Weisselberg, CFO of The Trump Organization, has served the Trump family since the 1973. During Trump's time in office, Weisselberg was the only person outside the family to oversee his trust.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which was scrutinizing the company's finances, reportedly attempted to "flip" Weisselberg as part of its investigation.

During the 2015 deposition, Weisselberg answered questions about how much he knew about potential wrongdoing the company, the Daily News reported. He was "eavesdropping" on some legal-related conversations but backed away, the report said.

He reportedly said: "Throughout all of our entities, people do know it's important to involve me when it comes to financial matters because later on if things don't prove out to be where they should be, they'll have to deal with me on answering the question as to why."

Insider has reached out to The Trump Organization for comment.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen told the House Intelligence Committee in 2019 that Weisselberg could shed light on the payments made to Stormy Daniels and others.

Weisselberg "knows of every dime that leaves the building," former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski wrote in a co-authored book, according to Politico.

Weisselberg's eldest son, Barry Weisselberg, was also associated with the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg's ex-daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, earlier this year was cooperating with the investigation by the Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.

After her divorce from Barry Weisselberg, Jennifer Weisselberg reportedly gave prosecutors seven boxes of Trump Organization documents.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

    "We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" Jalise Middleton said in a deleted post.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsThe toxic culture of American police

  • Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

    Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night. The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery. But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported. She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training. In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country. “I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.” Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case. The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless. The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.” Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

  • Joe Biden abandons pledge to govern for all America as one-term president rushes through laws

    Joe Biden has been accused of abandoning his commitment to governing for all Americans as he rapidly pushes through policy in the face of an increasingly hostile Republican Party. As the president approaches his first 100 days in office, he is pushing for bills on everything from climate change to tax hikes to police reform. But his failure to reconcile with Republicans has even taken some in his own party by surprise. One moderate Democrats close to Mr Biden said he had become too eager to please the Left wing of his own party at the expense of attempting to heal the divide in a post-Trump America. "He has been pushed to the left, there's no question about it," a source close to the US president, who has known him for years, told The Sunday Telegraph. "He's the biggest ever vote getter in history but he's being very deferential to the progressives. It's like he's asking permission from them. He's not treating it like he won the biggest election in history. He should be leading the pack, he should be telling them what to do, and they should be accepting what he tells them."

  • A newly signed Georgia bill would make daylight-saving time permanent so criminals will have 'one less hour in the evening to commit their crimes,' official says

    "Criminals like the cloak of darkness, so they have one less hour in the evening to commit their crimes," Rep. Wes Cantrell told WSB-TV.

  • Biden's 100 days: Low-end approval, yet strong marks on pandemic response: POLL

    Intense partisanship is holding Joe Biden to a tepid job approval rating -- the third-lowest for any president at 100 days in office since Harry Truman -- along with continued economic dislocation, pandemic impacts and questions about Biden's view of the size and role of government. All told, 52% of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll approve of Biden's work in office, lower than any president at 100 days in office since 1945, save Gerald Ford in 1974 (48%, after his unpopular pardon of Richard Nixon) and Donald Trump at 42% in 2017. For the 14 presidents from Truman to Biden, the 100-day average is 66%.

  • Trump endorses COVID-19 vaccination as a 'miracle' and 'a real lifesaver' in interview with New York Post

    "I'm all in favor of the vaccine," Trump told the Post. "It's one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States.

  • Defense Secretary Austin orders aircraft carrier and bombers to guard U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Austin has extended the mission of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is already in the Middle East, and two bombers have already arrived in the region.

  • Texas Republicans Targeting Voting Access Find Their Bull's-Eye: Cities

    HOUSTON — Voting in the 2020 election presented Zoe Douglas with a difficult choice: As a therapist meeting with patients over Zoom late into the evening, she just was not able to wrap up before polls closed during early voting. Then Harris County introduced 24-hour voting for a single day. At 11 p.m. the Thursday before the election, Douglas joined fast-food workers, nurses, construction workers, night owls and other late-shift workers at NRG Arena, one of eight 24-hour voting sites in the county, where more than 10,000 people cast their ballots in a single night. “I can distinctly remember people still in their uniforms; you could tell they just got off of work, or maybe they’re going to work — a very diverse mix,” said Douglas, 27, a Houston native. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Twenty-four-hour voting was one of a host of options that Harris County introduced to help residents cast ballots, along with drive-thru voting and proactively mailing out ballot applications. The new alternatives, tailored to a diverse workforce struggling amid a pandemic in Texas’ largest county, helped increase turnout by nearly 10% compared with 2016; nearly 70% of registered voters cast ballots, and a task force found that there was no evidence of any fraud. Yet Republicans are pushing measures through the state Legislature that would take aim at the very process that produced such a large turnout. Two omnibus bills, including one that the House is likely to take up in the coming week, are seeking to roll back virtually every expansion the county put in place for 2020. The bills would make Texas one of the hardest states in the country to cast a ballot in. And they are a prime example of a Republican-led effort to roll back voting access in Democrat-rich cities and populous regions like Atlanta and Arizona’s Maricopa County, while having far less of an impact on voting in rural areas that tend to lean Republican. Bills in several states are, in effect, creating a two-pronged approach to urban and rural areas that raises questions about the disparate treatment of cities and the large number of voters of color who live in them and is helping fuel opposition from corporations that are based in or have workforces in those places. In Texas, Republicans have taken the rare tack of outlining restrictions that would apply only to counties with population of more than 1 million, targeting the booming and increasingly diverse metropolitan areas of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. The Republican focus on diverse urban areas, voting activists say, evokes the state’s history of racially discriminatory voting laws — including poll taxes and “white primary” laws during the Jim Crow era — that essentially excluded Black voters from the electoral process. Most of Harris County’s early voters were white, according to a study by the Texas Civil Rights Project, a nonprofit group. But the majority of those who used drive-thru or 24-hour voting — the early voting methods the Republican bills would prohibit — were people of color, the group found. “It’s clear they are trying to make it harder for people to vote who face everyday circumstances, especially things like poverty and other situations,” said Chris Hollins, a Democrat and the former interim clerk of Harris County, who oversaw and implemented many of the policies during the November election. “With 24-hour voting, there wasn’t even claims or a legal challenge during the election.” The effort to further restrict voting in Texas is taking place against the backdrop of an increasingly tense showdown between legislators and Texas-based corporations, with Republicans in the House proposing financial retribution for companies that have spoken out. American Airlines and Dell Technologies both voiced strong opposition to the bill, and AT&T issued a statement supporting “voting laws that make it easier for more Americans to vote,” although it did not specifically mention Texas. American Airlines also dispatched Jack McCain, the son of former Sen. John McCain, to lobby Republicans in Austin to roll back some of the more stringent restrictions. Republicans in the state Legislature appear unbowed. In amendments filed to the state budget this past week, House Republicans proposed that “an entity that publicly threatened any adverse reaction” related to “election integrity” would not be eligible for some state funds. While those amendments did not end up in the final budget, a broader proposal threatening corporations that speak out on “any legislative or executive action” was added to the state’s “wishlist,” a compilation of long-shot proposals. Even with unlikely odds of passing, simply placing the proposals on the record is seen by lobbyists and operatives in Austin as a thinly veiled warning to businesses to stay quiet on the voting bills. The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco, said in a recent study that implementing controversial voting measures could lead to conferences or events being pulled from the state and prompt businesses or workers to shun it. The group estimated that restrictive new laws would lead to a huge decrease in business activity in the state by 2025 and cost tens of thousands of jobs. Among the restrictions in two omnibus bills in the Texas Legislature are a ban on 24-hour voting, a ban on drive-thru voting and harsh criminal penalties for local election officials who provide assistance to voters. There are also new limits on voting machine distribution that could lead to a reduction in numbers of precincts and a ban on encouraging absentee voting. The bills also include a measure that would make it much more difficult to remove a poll watcher for improper conduct. Partisan poll watchers, who are trained and authorized to observe the election on behalf of a candidate or party, have occasionally crossed the line into voter intimidation or other types of misbehavior; Harris County elections officials said they had received several complaints about Republican poll watchers last year. Hollins, the former Harris County clerk, said Republicans recognized that “Black and brown and poor and young people” use the flexible voting options more than others. “They’re scared of that,” he said. While Republican-controlled legislatures in Georgia and Arizona are passing new voting laws after Democratic victories in November, Texas is pushing new restrictions despite having backed former President Donald Trump by more than 600,000 votes. The effort reflects the dual realities confronting Republicans in the state Legislature: a base eager for changes to voting following Trump’s 2020 loss and a booming population that is growing more diverse. Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican from northeastern Texas who sponsored the state Senate bill, defended it as part of a long effort to strengthen “election security” in Texas. “I realize there’s a big national debate now, and maybe we’re getting sucked into that, but this is not something new to Texas,” Hughes said in an interview. He said that lawmakers were seeking to roll back mail voting access because that process was more prone to fraud. He offered no proof, and numerous studies have shown that U.S. voter fraud is exceptionally rare. Hughes said that the proposed ban on drive-thru voting stemmed from the difficulty of getting access for partisan poll watchers at the locations and that 24-hour voting was problematic because it was difficult to find poll watchers for overnight shifts. But many voters in Harris County, whose population of 4.7 million ranks third in the country and is bigger than 25 states’, see a different motive. Kristie Osi-Shackelford, a costume designer from Houston who was working temporary jobs during the pandemic to help support her family, used 24-hour voting because it offered her the flexibility she needed as she juggled work and raising her three children. She said that it had taken her less than 10 minutes. “I’m sure there are people who may not have gotten to vote in the last couple of elections, but they had the opportunity at night, and it’s kind of sad that the powers that be feel like that has to be taken away in order to, quote unquote, protect election integrity,” Osi-Shackelford said. “And I struggled to find words, because it’s so irritating, and I’m tired. I’m tired of hearing the same stuff and seeing the same stuff so blatantly over and over again for years.” Brittany Hyman, 35, was eight months pregnant as Election Day was drawing near and was also raising a 4-year-old. Fearful of COVID-19 but also of the sheer logistics of navigating a line at the polls, Hyman voted at one of the drive-thru locations. “Being able to drive-thru vote was a savior for me,” Hyman said. She added that because she had been pregnant, she probably would not have risked waiting in a long line to vote. Harris County’s drive-thru voting, which more than 127,000 voters took advantage of in the general election, drew immediate attention from state Republicans, who sued Hollins and the county in an attempt to ban the practice and discard any votes cast in the drive-thru process. The Texas Supreme Court ruled against the Republicans in late October. Other provisions in the GOP bill, while not aimed as directly at Harris County, will most likely still have the biggest impact in the state’s biggest county. One proposal, which calls for a uniform number of voting machines to be deployed in each precinct, could hamper the ability to deploy extra machines in densely populated areas. This month, in a further escalation of public pressure on legislators, Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, a Democrat, gathered more than a dozen speakers, including business executives, civil rights activists and former athletes, for a 90-minute news conference denouncing the bill. “What is happening here in Texas is a warning shot to the rest of the country,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge and a Democrat who has pushed for continued expansion of voting access in the county. “First Georgia, then Texas, then it’s more and more states, and soon enough we will have taken the largest step back since Jim Crow. And it’s on all of us to stop that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tennessee Police Officers Won't be Charged in Shooting Death of Black Teen After Release of Body-Cam Footage

    The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has released police body camera footage and other details regarding the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., and it has been determined that the officers involved in the shooting will not face criminal charges. It’s an end to a tragic story that is not likely to leave advocates for police accountability satisfied, many of whom would argue that the new details prove one thing: Anthony would still be alive if cops weren’t so quick to pull the trigger on Black suspects.

  • Coronavirus: Elevated U.S. case levels give 'an opportunity to mutate,' doctor warns

    As confirmed daily coronavirus cases remain over 50,000 and certain localities face new surges, a doctor stressed that new virus mutations could prolong the pandemic.

  • Woman allegedly catches disturbing dressing room encounter on camera: ‘Be safe out there’

    She is now trying to warn others to be careful, lest they find themselves in the same situation. The post Woman allegedly catches disturbing dressing room encounter on camera: ‘Be safe out there’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Proof women are just stronger': Sophie Trudeau refuses PM's hand during COVID-19 vaccination, sparks hilarious reaction online

    Prime Minister Justin Turdeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau popped into a Rexall Pharmacy minutes away from Parliament Hill to get their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

  • DOJ Considers Charging Derek Chauvin in 2017 Incident Where he Allegedly Beat Black 14-Year-Old and Knelt on Him for 17 Minutes

    The hits just don’t stop coming for ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Now that he’s been convicted of murdering George Floyd, the Department of Justice is considering the possibility of charging him in connection to a 2017 incident where the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes also allegedly knelt on a Black teenager for a whopping 17 minutes.

  • Jorge Masvidal enters UFC 261 wearing shirt calling for release of convicted murderer Alexis Vila

    Vila was convicted in 2019 for helping arrange a kidnapping and gruesome torture murder

  • Bucky Brooks says Ravens might want to consider trading up for Justin Fields, let Lamar Jackson ‘graduate’

    NFL Network's Bucky Brooks floated an idea for the Ravens to make a shocking swap at QB.

  • Padma Lakshmi, 50, is stunning in black lingerie: ‘Feeling like myself in my body again’

    Padma Lakshmi is feeling herself.

  • An Oklahoma woman was charged with felony embezzlement for not returning a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape more than 20 years ago

    "I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape," Caron McBride told KOKH-TV.

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • LSU scrubbing Derrius Guice from record books, barring him from athletics program

    LSU is also firing its law firm of 80 years.