Trump’s Outrageous Military Ideas Revealed
Mark Esper, the former defense secretary, detailed his work for ex-President Donald Trump talked to “60 Minutes” about how he tried to stop Trump’s military ideas.
The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed back longtime anthem singer Ron Brooks with a new wheelchair before Sunday's game. (Credit: Philadelphia 76ers)
Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers' LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch ...
Along with a photo of Priyanka holding the baby girl to her chest as Nick looked on, the new parents wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on…"
The billionaire and CEO of Tesla supported Ukraine after the Russian invasion and did not hesitate to challenge President Vladimir Putin.
Monday marks Russia's annual "Victory Day" celebrations. The messages told Russian viewers "TV and the authorities are lying" about the Ukraine war.
Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar
The slimmed-down parade, due to take place on Monday, shows that Russia is aware of its losses in Ukraine, an expert told The Moscow Times.
"The threat between Russia and China is going to increase even after the Ukraine war," Lockheed CEO James Taiclet told CBS's Face The Nation.
Former President Donald Trump was so late he only got to watch the Derby itself, but posed for photos with everyone who went to the event, one attendee told the Herald-Leader.
Esper made damaging claims about the former president in a "60 Minutes" interview, including that Trump wanted the military to shoot protesters.
“I ain’t going to quit talking and saying what I want until they cut my tongue out and put me six foot under,” he said during a broadcast in 2017 following complaints about his frequent use of the N-word on the air.
Supreme Court Justice chides the public to "live with" it, but that doesn't seem to be the route his wife took after the election.
Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 8 May 2022, 21:59 Denys Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Regiment, believes that Ukrainian forces should have more actively attempted to stop Russian troops as they advanced from the Russian-occupied Crimea near Henichesk [a port city on the Sea of Azov in the Kherson Oblast].
Russia has depleted its stockpile of precision-guided munitions, forcing the invaders to use aging munitions, the UK Defence Ministry tweeted on May 9.
Former president Donald Trump appeared at the Kentucky Derby, spurring chants of “U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!”
KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine — The solicitation to commit treason came to Oleksandr Vilkul on the second day of the war, in a phone call from an old colleague. Vilkul, the scion of a powerful political family in southeastern Ukraine that was long seen as harboring pro-Russian views, took the call as Russian troops were advancing to within a few miles of his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. “He said, ‘Oleksandr Yurivich, you are looking at the map, you see the situation is predetermined,’” Vilkul said, recalling the
A clerk for a conservative justice is the “leading theory” amid intense speculation about who released a draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito showing the court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg of NPR. Totenberg said on ABC’s “This Week” that the prevailing theory is that…
Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin's "frame of mind" can't accept defeat in Ukraine, CIA director William Burns said.
"Senator, why do you think you know this was a liberal clerk who leaked this? Do you have information that suggests that?" a reporter asked Cruz.
Reuters reported the letter, addressed to a Russian soldier, said: "You are far, serving our Motherland, protecting us. I'm proud of you!"