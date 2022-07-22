Trump outtakes: Jan. 6 committee shows unused footage of presidential address

During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, unused footage from President Donald Trump’s address on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, was revealed to the public for the first time. In the raw video, the former president reportedly deviated from the prepared script and repeated false claims that the election had been stolen.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: You tell me when.

- When you're ready, sir.

DONALD TRUMP: Who's behind me?

- He's gone. He's gone around. We're all clear now.

DONALD TRUMP: I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had a election-- let me say-- I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now.

We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.

This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.