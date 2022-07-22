Trump outtakes: Jan. 6 committee shows unused footage of presidential address on Jan. 7

During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, unused raw footage from President Donald Trump’s address on the evening of Jan. 7, 2021, was revealed to the public for the first time after concerns he may be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday and to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country.

And if you broke the law-- I can't say that. I'm not-- I already said you will pay. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defied the seat of-- it's defiled, right? See, I can't see it very well. OK, I'll do this. I'm going to do this. Let's go.

But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results. I don't want to say the election's over, I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election's over. OK?

IVANKA TRUMP: But Congress has certified-- now, Congress has certified--

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Right.

IVANKA TRUMP: Now, Congress has certified--

DONALD TRUMP: I didn't say over. So let-- let me see. Go to the paragraph before. OK? I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday. Yesterday is a hard word for me.

IVANKA TRUMP: Just take out. The heinous attack--

- Say heinous attack on our nation.

DONALD TRUMP: Oh, good. Take the word yesterday out because it doesn't work with the heinous attack. On our country-- say on our country. Want to say that?

IVANKA TRUMP: No, keep it.

DONALD TRUMP: My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote.