Trump PAC Fires Lewandowski over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former president Trump‘s Make America Great Again PAC announced Tuesday it had cut ties with chairman Corey Lewandowski, days after he allegedly sexually harassed a Trump donor.

Trump’s director of communications announced on Twitter that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi would replace Lewandowski as the head of the MAGA Action PAC.

“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action,” wrote Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for Trump and his Save America PAC. “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

Lewandowski, a longtime top aide to Trump, was removed as chairman on the same day that allegations surfaced that he made unwanted sexual advances against Trump donor Trashelle Odom.

Odom told Politico that Lewandowski had touched her legs and buttocks, used sexually graphic language and “stalked” her during a fundraiser.

“On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom said. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

“I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom added. “I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.”

A lawyer for Lewandowski told the New York Times that the “accusations and rumor appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

Odom and her husband, Idaho construction executive John Odom, reportedly asked that their donation be returned unless the Trump PAC severed ties with Lewandowski, who has been on Trump’s team since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Lewandowski was fired as campaign manager just before Trump received the RNC’s nomination but stayed on as a senior adviser to Trump. He worked on the tail end of Trump’s 2020 campaign as well.

The report came on the same day that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem denied allegations from an American Greatness report that she was having an extramarital affair with Lewandowski, who has been working as her adviser.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” Noem tweeted on Wednesday.

