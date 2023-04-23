Trump Pans DeSantis At GOP Dinner And His Florida Audience Barely Makes A Peep

Former President Donald Trump took jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but his jokes didn’t hit well with his crowd in the state on Friday.

Trump tried his hand at grilling the governor, a potential Republican primary challenger during his 2024 presidential campaign, as he spoke to Lee County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Fort Myers, Florida.

“We did much better in 2020 in Florida, I got 1.2 million more votes than your successful governor’s campaign, you know that, we’ve got 1.2 million,” said Trump.

The former president, whose campaign email on Friday referred to Florida as “among the worst states” to live in under DeSantis, then broke into an impression of the governor before taking a swipe at him.

″’Sir, I’d love to have your support, sir, I’d love to have your support, I’m down at about three, I’d love to have your support,’” said Trump, who responded “all right let’s think about it” in a mock interaction with the governor.

“Then there was like a rocket ship after I gave it otherwise, right now, you’d have a lawyer someplace looking for business.”

Trump’s audience kept mostly quiet over the remark before he added “if that.”

The remark comes as the former president has fared well against DeSantis in recent polls including one from the Wall Street Journal that had Trump at 48% and DeSantis at 24% among likely GOP primary voters.

(H/T Mediaite)

Related...