Trump pardons former 49ers owner Edward J DeBartolo despite sexual assault charge and corruption case

Donald Trump has signed a clemency order pardoning Edward John DeBartolo Jr, a former real estate developer and NFL executive.

Mr DeBartolo had hit legal troubles over the years, including a sexual assault charge he settled out of court and a corruption case in Louisiana. He pleaded guilty to the latter, receiving two years probation and a $1 million fine.

NFL great Charles Haley spoke outside the White House with other football legends, praising the former San Francisco 49ers owner.

"We all make mistakes," Mr Haley said. "I know what he's done ... for the kids."

He hailed the pardoned Mr DeBartolo for his charitable work and for how he treated his players.

Jerry Rice, a 49er wide receiver, said the president spoke to the group about Mr DeBartolo's quest to be "the greatest of all time."

The pardon is the latest Mr Trump has applied to a celebrity or wealthy American, though the White House has made a big push to provide lighter or waived sentences to average Americans – especially African-Americans – sentenced for long periods on drug-related charges.



