Trump pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner and others
President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned over two dozen people, including longtime confidant Roger Stone, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
Trump previously commuted Stone’s sentence in July of this year but offered a full pardon to Stone, citing his age and health conditions. Manafort, who was sentenced to 47 months last year on fraud and tax charges, was also offered a full pardon.
The White House alleged "prosecutorial overreach" in Manafort's case and "potential political bias" in Stone's jury trial.
Stone was convicted last year of making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The Justice Department initially recommended a seven-to-nine-year sentence, but eventually backpedaled after Attorney General William Barr became involved.
That decision lead to the abrupt resignation of all four prosecutors on Stone's case. Later, one of the prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, told Congress that, "I have never seen political influence play a role in prosecutorial decision making, with one exception: United States v. Roger Stone."
Manafort was released from prison earlier this year to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement after concerns regarding the former campaign manager's health arose. He had been serving at Federal Correctional Institution Loretto before his release amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He tweeted a thank you to Trump on Wednesday evening.
Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations in 2005 and completed his sentence in 2006 after 14 months in prison. The real estate executive's case was handled by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also a longtime Trump ally, when Christie served as a federal prosecutor.
On Tuesday, Trump pardoned more than a dozen people, including former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to 14 days in a federal lockup and one year of supervised release in September 2018 for lying to investigators in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Former GOP congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins also made the president’s list on Tuesday, both men being among the first Republicans to back Trump for the presidency.
Hunter was set to begin an 11-month federal prison sentence in January for one count of misusing campaign funds. Collins was sentenced to 26 months after he pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to commit securities fraud and making false statements to the FBI. Both men were given full pardons.
Trump pardoned Hunter's wife, Margaret Hunter, on Wednesday.