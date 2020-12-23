Trump pardons former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, ex-GOP congressmen, and others

Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, along with over a dozen other people, including several former congressmen who have long been Republican allies of the president.

The White House in a statement said that Trump was granting full pardons to 15 people, and commuted part or all of the sentences of five others. Among those granted clemency were former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York and four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing Iraqi civilians.

Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison this past March for misusing campaign funds. Hunter pleaded guilty in December 2019 to a corruption charge after prosecutors said he and his wife "converted and stole" more than a quarter-million dollars in campaign funds for their own use over a period of several years.

Collins, who was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump for president, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to charges related to insider trading. He sentenced in January to 26 months in federal prison.

Papadopoulos is best known for playing a key role in the lengthy investigation into Russian election interference. A foreign policy adviser on Trump's 2016 campaign, Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat while they were having drinks at a London wine bar that he'd heard Russia had thousands of emails that would embarrass Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton.

He was sentenced to 14 days in a federal lockup and one year of supervised release in September of 2018 for lying to investigators. After his release from jail, he wrote a book called, "Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump" and ran a failed campaign for Congress.

Trump has also discussed pardoning members of his family and other associates, including Rudy Giuliani, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News earlier this month. None of those names were included on Tuesday's roster.

The full list of pardons and commutations:

  • Alfonso Costa — Dr. Costa, a dentist from Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud related to false billing. He served two years of probation and paid nearly $300,000 in fines and restitution. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Alfred Lee Crum — Crum pleaded guilty in 1952, at age 19, to helping his wife’s uncle illegally distill moonshine in Oklahoma. He served three years of probation and paid a $250 fine. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Crystal Munoz — Munoz, working in a marijuana smuggling ring, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Trump previously commuted Munoz’s sentence of incarceration after she had served 12 years in prison. Trump on Tuesday commuted the remainder of her supervised release.

  • Tynice Nichole Hall — Hall was sentenced to 18 yearsfor allowing her apartment to be used to distribute drugs. Trump previously commuted her term of incarceration after she had served nearly 14 years of the 18-year sentence. Trump on Tuesday commuted the remainder of her supervised release.

  • Judith Negron — Negron was sentenced to 35 years for her role as a minority owner of a healthcare company engaged in a scheme to defraud the government. Trump previously commuted her sentence after she served eight years of her sentence. Trump on Tuesday commuted the remainder of her supervised release.

  • Steve Stockman — Stockman, a former Texas GOP House member, was convicted in 2018 of misuse of charitable funds. Mr. Stockman has served more than two years of his 10-year sentence. Trump commuted his sentence on Tuesday.

  • Duncan Hunter — Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of misusing campaign funds and sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment, which was slated to begin in January 2021. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Chris Collins — Collins pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to commit securities fraud and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 26 months in prison. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Ignacio Ramos and Jose Compean — Ramos and Compean, former Border Patrol agents, were convicted of shooting and killing an undocumented immigrant and drug smuggler at the southern border in 2006. They were sentenced to 11 and 12 years imprisonment, respectively. President George W. Bush previously commuted their sentences. Trump granted them full pardons.

  • George Papadopoulos — Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide, was charged with lying to investigators in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Alex van der Zwaan — Van der Zwaan, a London-based lawyer and the first person sentenced in the Russia probe, was charged with lying to investigators. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard are former Blackwater employees who were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of murder in connection with the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians at Nisur Square in Iraq. Trump granted them a full pardon.

  • Weldon Angelos — Angelos was sentenced in 2002 to 55 years in prison for selling marijuana and carrying a handgun in the course of dealing. Angelos was eventually released by judicial order after serving 13 years in prison. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Philip Lyman — Lymas was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in prison and issued a $96,000 fine for protesting the Bureau of Land Management’s closure of the Recapture Canyon to ATV riders. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Otis Gordon — Gordon was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Trump granted him a full pardon.

  • Philip Esformes — Esformes was convicted of prosecutorial misconduct related to violating attorney-client privilege. Trump commuted his sentence.

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • 'My second life': California nurse walks out of hospital after 8-month COVID-19 ordeal

    As a veteran ICU nurse whose job is to care for the most critically ill patients at her hospital in Long Beach, California, Merlin Pambuan was well aware of the deadly ravages COVID-19 can inflict on the human body. Last spring in a tragic role reversal, Pambuan became one of those patients - admitted to the intensive care unit of St. Mary Medical Center, her workplace for the past 40 years, where she was rendered unconscious by paralysis-inducing sedation and placed on a ventilator to breathe. On Monday Pambuan beat the odds of her eight-month ordeal by walking out the front door of the hospital, drawing cheers, applause and exhilaration from colleagues lining the lobby to rejoice in her discharge.

  • 5 surprising things tucked into Congress' nearly 6,000-page spending bill

    The most significant aspect of Congress' omnibus spending bill is the $900 coronavirus relief package embedded within it, but there are a few surprising add-ons -- as there usually are in such legislation -- tucked into the nearly 6,000-paged text.One item that snuck in there was the proposed creation of two new Smithsonian museums, one focused on women's history, and the other for the proposed "National Museum of the American Latino." Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) had previously blocked standalone bills that would have funded them.> Tucked into the stimulus bill: two new Smithsonian museums pic.twitter.com/vVwVkcXZIR> > -- Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) December 21, 2020The package also contains proposed legislation that would change how drugs are regulated in horseracing, a murder hornet eradication program, and a continued ban on federal funding for the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, an organization that hasn't existed for years. That language has apparently appeared quite frequently in bills over the last few years, and some Republican lawmakers reportedly think it may just keep getting copy-and-pasted by aides.The sovereignty of Tibet, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also received frequent mentions, which, in other words, means the bill includes language hinting at opposition to potential Chinese encroachment on those places. One item that's been garnering a lot of attention concerns the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Several observers pointed out that while that may seem unnecessary or even silly at first glance, especially because it seems out of place in a bill primarily focused on pandemic relief, it actually addresses a significant geopolitical issue. > This is what the Dalai Lama thing is about. https://t.co/4OeRl3VzhR> > -- Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 21, 2020> We can argue whether this language belongs in this bill, but it's not just that Congress decided to regulate reincarnation on top of everything else.> > -- Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Sheriff: Missouri girl's killers sought to remove 'demon'

    Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “Based on what I know, I think this could be some kind of honest-to-goodness religious-type episode,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said in a phone interview. A probable cause statement from Sgt. Chris Wilson said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

  • Biden Says Pentagon 'Won't Even Brief Us on Many Things' During Presidential Transition

    Biden was referring to questions about cybersecurity threats in the wake of what's believed to be a Russian-led attack.

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking into cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video of the June 2019 encounter in Rock Hill shows Officer Vincent Mentesana cursing at Jethro DeVane and telling him not to close the door. Mentesana orders DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall, according to the video, which DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request and released Tuesday.

  • Mexico is named world’s deadliest country for journalists

    The number of journalists killed in the country doubled in 2020

  • 'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

    Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance." Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Israel's government collapses, triggering 4th election in 2 years

  • The Navy Wants to Recruit 450 Warrant Officers to Fly Its New MQ-25 Tanker Drones

    Navy Recruiting Command will begin accepting applications in October for candidates who want to fly the MQ-25 Stingray.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray