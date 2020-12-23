Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

US president Donald Trump (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has pardoned four former US service members who were convicted in a 2007 massacre that killed more than a dozen Iraqis while working as Blackwater contractors.

The four former Blackwater Worldwide contractors, Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard, were serving lengthy prison sentences prior to the US president’s pardon.

Supporters had lobbied for the pardons, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted.

"Paul Slough and his colleagues didn't deserve to spend one minute in prison," said Brian Heberlig, an attorney. "I am overwhelmed with emotion at this fantastic news."

The pardons, issued in the final days of Mr Trump's single term, were among 20 issued by the president on Tuesday.

Others pardons were handed to aides who lied in the Russia probe, and Republican politicians.

They will all likely be seen as an abuse of power by his critics, and come less than 30 days prior to his departure from the White House.

Blackwater, a private security firm, was founded by presidential ally Erik Prince, the brother of US education secretary Betsy DeVos.

The four Blackwater contractors, who were working for the US State Department, were notorious in Baghdad at the time.

They opened fire with machine guns and grenades on Baghdad's Nisoor Square in September 2007, in a massacre that killed over a dozen Iraqi civilians.

After a Washington federal court convicted them in 2014, all four men pleaded innocence at a sentencing hearing the following year, arguing they had been ambushed by Iraqi insurgents.

"I feel utterly betrayed by the same government I served honorably," Slough told the court at the hearing.

Slough, Liberty and Heard, were sentenced to 30 years in prison, which was reduced afterwards, while Slatten was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A federal appeals court later overturned Slatten's first-degree murder conviction, but the Justice Department tried him again and secured another life sentence last year.

Story continues

The Justice Department itself had been caught withholding evidence from a grand jury at the first trial in 2010, in a development that enraged Iraqis and further tainted relations with the US.

Joe Biden, speaking in Baghdad in 2010 as then vice president, expressed his "personal regret" for the shootings, leading to the reopening of the case, and the men’s later conviction.

Lawyers for the four men welcomed news of the pardons on Tuesday, while Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union said they were an insult to Iraqis.

"Devastation in Iraq, shame and horror in the United States, and a worldwide scandal. President Trump insults the memory of the Iraqi victims and further degrades his office with this action."

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Read More

Trump demands Congress raise Covid payments in stimulus bill

Trump pardons aides who lied in Mueller probe and GOP politicians

A look at pardons, clemency in waning weeks of Trump tenure

Erik Prince admits to Trump Tower meeting in disastrous interview