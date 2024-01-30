Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert’s prediction

TechCrunch

Kore.ai, a company developing enterprise-focused conversational AI and GenAI products, today announced that it raised $150 million in a funding round led by FTV Capital, Nvidia, Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie. Bringing the company's total raised to ~$223 million, the new cash will be put toward product development and scaling up Kore.ai's workforce, co-founder and CEO Raj Koneru told me in an interview. Koneru started Kore.ai in 2014 after launching Kony, a mobile app development startup, and several other small companies including iTouchPoint (an outsourcing firm) and Intelligroup (a tech consultancy).