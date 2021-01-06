Trump: If Pence 'does the right thing, we win'

President Donald Trump is continuing his pressure-campaign against Vice President Mike Pence, telling thousands of supporters falsely that all Pence has to do to stay in office is send Electoral College votes back to the states to be recertified. (Jan. 6)

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: And I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so. Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do--

[CHEERS]

All-- this is from the number one, or certainly one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it. We're supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our Constitution, and protect our Constitution.

States want to re-vote. The state's got defrauded. They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to recertify, they want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people.

[CHEERS]

And I actually-- I just spoke to Mike. I said, Mike, that doesn't take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing. That takes courage. And then we're stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot, and we have to live with that for four more years. We're just not going to let that happen.

[BOOS]

Many of you have traveled from all across the nation to be here, and I want to thank you for the extraordinary love. That's what it is-- there's never been a movement like this ever, ever.

[CHEERS]

For the extraordinary love for this amazing country-- and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country, because you're sworn to uphold our Constitution.

[CHEERS]

Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we're going to walk down-- and I'll be there with you.

