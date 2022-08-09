Trump was perched in Trump Tower as he decried 'unauthorized raid on my home' at Mar-a-Lago resort: CNN

Donald Trump arrives at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump was at the Trump Tower in New York City when the FBI hit Mar-a-Lago.

Trump complained about the FBI search warrant in a statement on Monday evening.

The former president usually spends the season at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Former President Donald Trump was in the comfort of his Trump Tower in New York City as federal agents executed a search warrant on his home in Mar-A-Lago, Florida, according to CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins.

The search warrant was carried out in the early hours of Monday morning and was first reported by Florida Politics. Trump confirmed the search warrant in a statement, calling it an "unauthorized raid on my home."

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," his statement said. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Trump typically spends his summers away from his Mar-a-Lago home, where he he retreated to after leaving the White House. Now, he spends the season at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to Reuters.

Comparing the search to Watergate, Trump also claimed that it was politically motivated and aimed at blocking him from running for president in 2024. "They even broke into my safe!" he added.

White House officials said they only learned about the search Monday afternoon, per The New York Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider