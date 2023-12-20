How has Trump performed in Colorado? See 2016 and 2020 primary, general election results

The news Tuesday that Donald Trump would be barred from appearing on Colorado's presidential primary ballot next year set off a political firestorm and sparked immediate condemnation from the former president and his allies.

In a historic 4-3 ruling, Colorado's Supreme Court disqualified Trump in 2024 from the state's presidential primary ballot based on the theory that he had attempted to overturn the 2020 election. The court said Trump's role on Jan. 6 disqualified him under the Constitution's insurrection clause.

Colorado's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump may not appear on that state's presidential primary ballot next year.

Though Trump will have time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the ruling throws into question his ability to run for a second presidential term in the state.

Republican presidential caucuses took place in 2016 in Colorado in place of a primary, but Trump handily beat out other Republicans in 2020 ahead of a general election. However, Trump failed to win the state in either of his two previous presidential campaigns, including his successful one in 2016.

Here's a closer look at those previous election results in Colorado:

2020 Colorado general presidential election results

Joe Biden won 55.4% of the vote in Colorado (1.8 million votes) on his way to winning the presidency in 2020. Trump, meanwhile, accumulated 41.9% of the Colorado votes, with 1.3 million people casting a ballot for him.

2020 Colorado primary presidential election results

Trump won overwhelming support in the 2020 primary election when 626,604 Republican voters in Colorado helped him garner 92.3% of the state's votes. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, an attorney and businessman, came in a distant second with just 3.6% of the votes.

Candidate Total votes % of vote Donald Trump 626,604 92.3% Bill Weld 24,145 3.6% Joe Walsh 12,613 1.9%

2016 Colorado presidential elections

Instead of holding a statewide primary, Colorado awarded its delegates in 2016 using a series of caucuses.

Registered voters selected local delegates who in turn, voted on delegates to the national convention, most of whom pledged their support to a certain candidate.

The contest consisted of a series of congressional district conventions that ended with a state convention on April 9. The following month, Senator Ted Cruz captured a majority of Colorado’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to the New York Times.

Trump, meanwhile, won none.

When the general election rolled around by November, Hillary Clinton would go on to win Colorado, though Trump would ultimately go on to win the presidency.

Candidate Total votes % of votes Hillary Clinton (D) 1,208,095 47.2% Donald Trump (R) 1,136,354 44.4%

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How did Trump perform in Colorado in past elections? See results