Trump pick for ‘top cop’ on hot seat: Is Mueller criticism disqualifying?

Washington is gearing up for what looks to become the most contentious confirmation hearing since last year’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, former Attorney General William Barr will begin two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine his fitness to serve in the Trump administration as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

What makes the nomination especially controversial is that as attorney general, Mr. Barr would have the authority to assume full supervision of the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation. It would be within his power to limit or even end an investigation that President Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “witch hunt.”

The stakes have risen even higher in the wake of a recent New York Times report that the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation in May 2017 to determine if Mr. Trump might be secretly working on behalf of Russia.

Such a move by the FBI is unprecedented in US history. Trump critics view it as signaling an out-of-control, possibly treasonous presidency. Trump supporters see it as evidence of an out-of-control, possibly treasonous FBI.

The shocking report will likely provoke an opportunity during the hearings for Barr to present his own view of the supervisory role of an attorney general, particularly how an attorney general must walk a tightrope between running the Justice Department (and FBI) independent of the White House, while also serving as a faithful member of the president’s cabinet.

Barr, who first served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 during the administration of President George H.W. Bush, is known to be a strong advocate of robust presidential authority. He has been critical of several aspects of the Trump-Russia investigation, including efforts by special counsel Robert Mueller to build an obstruction of justice case against Trump based in part on the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

It was Mr. Comey’s firing and Trump’s subsequent comments about his reasons for doing it that prompted the initiation of the counterintelligence investigation and a related criminal probe of potential obstruction by Trump, according to media reports.

Democratic members of Congress and many Republicans have long expressed concern that Trump might seek to remove Mr. Mueller and end the Trump-Russia investigation prematurely. Some believe that Trump views Barr as a means to that end.

Last week, Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, took to the Senate floor to denounce Barr as a “fatally conflicted” nominee and a Trump “loyalist.”

“The Senate ... should subject Mr. Barr’s views to the strictest of scrutiny,” he said.

A CONTROVERSIAL MEMO

At the center of Schumer’s objection was Barr’s authorship of a 19-page legal memo that he wrote in June and sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been supervising the Mueller investigation since its inception in May 2017.

The memo criticizes the special counsel’s office for advancing a “novel and legally unsupportable reading of the law” to facilitate an obstruction of justice case against Trump and to force the president to submit to questioning by Mueller’s team.

“It is untenable as a matter of law and cannot provide a legitimate basis for interrogating the President,” Barr wrote in his memo. “If the DOJ [Department of Justice] is going to take down a democratically-elected President, it is imperative to the health of our system and to our national cohesion that any claim of wrongdoing is solidly based on evidence of a real crime – not a debatable one.”

“It is time to travel well-worn paths; not to veer into novel, unsettled or contested areas of the law; and not to indulge the fantasies by overly-zealous prosecutors,” Barr said.

Schumer and other Democrats have denounced Barr’s memo as evidence of a bias so strong that he should be disqualified from serving as attorney general. In the alternative, many suggest that even if he is confirmed, Barr must recuse himself from supervising the Mueller probe.

Other analysts say there is no automatic requirement that Barr be disqualified or forced to recuse simply because he has expressed opinions in legal memos and elsewhere.