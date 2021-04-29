Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group

Former President Trump's supporters gather near his Mar-a-Lago home on Feb. 15, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was pitched on founding a conservative media and tech company centered around himself, Axios reported on Thursday.

The pitch involved "a conservative media powerhouse" called Trump Media Group "that will rival the liberal media and fight back against 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley," according to 24-page presentation viewed by Axios.

The company would include a subscription content and entertainment arm called "Trump+", a social media platform or an investment in an existing platform under "Trump Social Media," and "Trump Technologies," which would offer online services similar to Stripe or Amazon Web Services. The pitch estimated the company would be worth $15 billion.

Trump, who would be the company's CEO, chairman, and president, was introduced to the idea last month and reportedly didn't show much enthusiasm for it. Still, Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company.

The former president has escalated his attacks on his favorite network Fox News and major tech companies. He and his allies were furious when the network called Arizona for Biden before other outlets did last November. And the ex-president's voice in politics and media has been quashed in large part by Facebook and Twitter's decisions to ban him from their platforms for spreading lies about the election that incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

