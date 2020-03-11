Aboard Air Force One, Trump Was Shaken Into Action on Virus

(Bloomberg) --

As Air Force One sped toward Washington on Monday, the historic impact of the coronavirus outbreak became inescapable for President Donald Trump.

Televisions on his plane were tuned to Fox News, which broadcast dire graphics illustrating the single worst day for stock markets since the 2008 financial crisis. Matt Gaetz, a Florida GOP congressman who had accompanied Trump to a series of fundraising events in Orlando, had isolated himself in an empty cabin on the jet after learning he’d had contact with someone infected by the virus at a political conference.

By the time Trump touched down, he had decided he should take action, according to three people familiar with the matter. He would abandon the cautious, business-as-usual approach he had hoped would calm Wall Street jitters and instead pursue a broader economic stimulus to reassure investors, aiming to avert an election-year recession that could doom his presidency.

The coronavirus has presented the most severe threat to the U.S. economy since Trump entered office, endangering his single best argument for a second term: that he has made Americans more prosperous. But the president and his top economic advisers were slow to acknowledge the risk, instead assuring the public for weeks that the outbreak was contained. As the virus spread throughout America last week and financial markets shuddered, that message became unsustainable.

Traders are still waiting to hear Trump’s plan. After promising to reveal details on Tuesday, he didn’t show up at a White House coronavirus briefing, leading to a sell-off in U.S. equity futures heading into Wednesday. Aides insisted that Trump is committed to rolling out a plan, even if its substance and timing are unclear.

Payroll Tax Cut

Back at the White House on Monday, Trump found aides prepared to sketch out ways to accommodate his desire for an economic plan in a meeting scheduled for shortly after his arrival. Peter Navarro, the fierce China critic who directs the White House’s trade and manufacturing policy, pushed for aggressive action: a payroll tax cut that could provide near-immediate relief to American workers and businesses.

Trump was particularly intrigued by a payroll tax cut, regarding it as a political win that would boost middle-class workers, according to three people familiar with the matter. Like others who spoke for this story, they asked not to be identified discussing internal White House deliberations.

Trump had become convinced Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wouldn’t be coming to the rescue, and unloaded on the central bank leader during the White House meeting, the people said. Trump has complained in tweets that Powell was slow to respond to the crisis and should have done more, sooner to lower interest rates and inject money into the economy -- even after the Fed issued an emergency half-point rate cut last week.

The Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, both opposed a payroll tax cut out of concern it would be expensive and ineffective. The day of the Fed’s rate cut, Kudlow said in an interview with Bloomberg News that he didn’t see an economic crisis from the coronavirus outbreak. Mnuchin called Kudlow shortly after the Fed’s announcement.

“I just wanted to tell you, ‘Well done’,” Kudlow told Mnuchin on the phone as a Bloomberg reporter looked on. “You deserve a kudos.”

Mnuchin told Kudlow he had been stressing to reporters after congressional testimony that morning that any economic impact would not last long. “So you know, look, the other thing I just said -- I did press after the thing -- is this is not like the financial crisis,” Mnuchin told Kudlow. “A year from that you had companies that had issues for a year. And they’ll be fine a year from now.”

“That’s good,” Kudlow answered.

But the two men also traded questions about what by then had become another turn south in the markets following the Fed’s move. By the end of the week, it was clear that the rate cut had failed to calm markets by itself, and Kudlow had come around to supporting targeted economic relief measures, such as helping hourly workers without paid sick leave. He and Mnuchin also backed tax deferrals for travel-related companies battered by cancellations and skittish consumers who were avoiding new bookings.