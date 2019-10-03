Trump’s Plan to Save His Presidency: Take a Hatchet to Adam Schiff

On Wednesday, a visibly enraged Donald Trump made clear that he’s not just interested in trashing the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint helped trigger the biggest existential crisis of his presidency. He’s also itching to ruin the life of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who has led the investigation into the complaint and who finds himself, once more, as the bête noir of the Trump presidency.

During a press conference that was notable, even by Trump standards, for the pique in the president’s tone, Trump claimed—without any evidence—that Schiff had helped write the whistleblower’s complaint that included details about Trump’s now infamous July 25 phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader. He called the congressman a “fraud” after previously accusing him of treason and demanding that he resign.

Elsewhere, Rudy Giuliani—Trump’s personal attorney who is at the center of the president’s scandalous quest to enlist the Ukrainian government into investigating the Biden family—teased the scenario of the president suing the Democratic lawmaker. Giuliani later told The Daily Beast that he and Trump have privately discussed and are “considering a lawsuit against a number of people but [Schiff is] one of the worst in terms of provable false statements”—a threat that seems, at least for now, unlikely to go far.

The decision to focus so heavily on Schiff marked a classic roll of the dice for the president and his team. Faced with an investigation into the unseemly inner workings of his administration, Trump has chosen to villainize his investigator. It was a tactic he applied with some success to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe revealed a sustained attempt to obstruct Mueller’s own investigation. But unlike Mueller–who operated in almost complete silence for two years—Schiff has chosen to engage the vitriol directly.

Andrew Harrer/Getty More

“I think Americans have to be worried about the stability of our president given the enormously erratic and dangerous swings we have seen him take in the last few days,” the congressman told The Daily Beast during a brief interview on Wednesday. “It is alarming.”

Whether Trump can turn questions about the propriety of his attempts to dig up dirt on Biden into a discussion about the merits of the investigation into those attempts could very well determine the future of his presidency. He certainly seems keen on trying to make it work. On Wednesday, he swiftly decried reports that an emissary of the whistleblower had reached out to Schiff’s Intelligence Committee staff, who then advised him to go through the formal channels of filing a complaint.

Schiff had previously denied that his staff had contact with the whistleblower before the complaint was flagged for them by the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General. On Wednesday, he said that he did not know definitively at the time if the complaint had been authored by the same whistleblower who had approached his staff. But he acknowledged that he “should have been much more clear.”

“We try not to confirm when people have come in. I was really thinking along the lines of wanting to get him to come in to testify,” Schiff told The Daily Beast. “I regret that I wasn't much more clear.”

Such nuance is unlikely to win converts inside the White House where anger among senior staff seems to be firmly directed at the congressman and driven by a belief that his inaccuracies are covered more sympathetically than the president’s. One senior aide even proclaimed that Trump was “far more focused” on Schiff than he was on the identity of the whistleblower himself.

But others in the administration say that the president remains consumed by the source of the written complaint now threatening to derail his presidency.