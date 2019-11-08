Trump plan to save Syria's oil is shaping up to be a public-relations dumpster fire

Baderkhan Ahmad/AP





President Donald Trump's decision in October to commit US troops and armored vehicles to guard Syrian oil fields took congressional leaders and military officials by surprise, perhaps even more so than his abrupt withdrawal of US forces from the region in the weeks prior.

In his reasoning, the president publicly acknowledged the primary purpose of deploying additional troops was to protect the Syrian oil reserves — which compounds the already complicated problems in the region, according to White House advisers, lawmakers, and law professors.

"Telegraphing to the world that your only interest in the Middle East is protecting oil is bulletin-board recruiting material for the groups that we are trying to hurt, that we are trying to counteract," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said at a Thursday panel.

"Being candid, it seems like a totally screwed-up state of affairs, in which the messaging on stuff like that is being driven not by any audience abroad," Joshua Geltzer, a former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said.

Trump and his congressional allies in recent weeks have publicly announced their interest in securing the oil fields in Syria: "What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly," Trump said on October 27, adding that he wanted to "spread out the wealth."

"The oil is so valuable for many reasons," Trump said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an ardent Trump supporter who vehemently opposed the president's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, told him that roughly three-quarters of the oil fields that were in US- and Kurdish-occupied territories could be compromised by the Iranians once US forces left the country, according to NBC News.

It's all about ISIS

Defense Department officials attempted to placate concerns over the US's seemingly newfound duties in Syria.

US Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne Jr., the Joint Staff vice director, pushed back against the notion that the military's increased presence in Syria was predicated on "securing the oil" and said the US's role was correlated with its longtime mission to defeat ISIS.

"I would be cautious with saying that 'the mission to secure the oil fields ... the mission is the defeat of ISIS," Byrne said to reporters on Thursday. "The securing of the oil fields is a subordinate task to that mission, and the purpose of that task is to deny ISIS the revenues from that oil infrastructure."

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the majority-Kurdish forces that led the ground assault against ISIS with US assistance, have operated the oil fields after seizing them from the terrorist group in 2017. Two years earlier, the oil fields were producing 45,000 barrels a day, or $1.5 million worth, the Pentagon said.

The SDF has been since been selling the crude oil to the Syrian regime through a sanctioned broker, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing sources familiar with the situation. The Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that by supporting the SDF's revenue stream, the US was continuing to wage war against ISIS and thereby finding the legal footing for the increased troop presence.

"The legal basis for this comes under the commander in chief's authority for us to be conducting counterterrorism efforts against [the Defeat-ISIS mission]," Hoffman said on Thursday. "And I get your point when you're trying to decouple the ISIS issue from the Syria issue, but it is not a decoupled issue. Our efforts in the area are focused on our ... mission, and we'll continue with that."

