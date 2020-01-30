Trump plans big show of GOP force in Iowa ahead of pivotal impeachment trial day

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is preparing a massive show of GOP unity in Iowa ahead of the state's presidential caucus and as a pivotal vote in the Senate impeachment trial exposes rifts among Republicans who will decide his fate.

Days before Iowans choose a Democratic candidate in the nation's first presidential caucus, Trump will take the stage at Drake University in Des Moines for his fourth rally of the year. The campaign will then send an unusually long list of GOP heavyweights to Iowa, including Cabinet officials, congressional leaders and members of Trump's family.

The president's campaign and Republican observers described the parade of political events as a flexing of muscles – a warning to Democrats that Trump's operation is far better organized and funded than it was in 2016. But the display will also serve as a potent reminder of Trump's grip on the party as Senate Republicans wrestle with whether to end his impeachment trial or extend it further by hearing from witnesses.

David Kochel, a veteran Republican political operative in Iowa, described the president's itinerary in the state as "classic Trump."

"It’s a very smart move and it has little to do with his own nomination, which is not in doubt," said Kochel, a senior adviser to Jeb Bush's campaign in 2016. "It’s to fire up our base, and step into the middle of their primary dance and take some of the oxygen."

The caucuses take place Monday, and the president's travel will coincide with a last-minute push by several of the Democratic candidates seeking to replace him.

Trump's rally will come hours after an official White House event in Michigan to highlight his new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, a rare bipartisan win for the president that will have implications for Iowa farmers and manufacturers. Then, as the nation shifts its attention to the Democratic caucus race, Trump will send about 80 surrogates to the state.

The roster includes at least eight members of the Cabinet, such as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., are also expected to stump for the president. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Lara Trump are among the president's family members heading to Iowa.

Incumbent presidents, who usually do not face serious challenges for the nomination, rarely devote so much attention to campaigning so early in the process.

