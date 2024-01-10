Trump plans to deliver part of closing arguments himself in N.Y. civil fraud trial

Former President Trump has requested to speak at the closing arguments Thursday in his $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his company, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Judge Arthur Engoron has discretion and has “conceptually approved” the request by attorneys for Trump, the source said. Engoron has considered the issue and thinks it would be beneficial, but Trump’s attorneys must meet certain conditions on the scope and timing and what is considered permissible for a closing argument. Their reply to the court is due Wednesday.

The controversial idea that Trump would speak in court was first reported by ABC News, but without the above details.

Former President Donald Trump (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP file)

It's unclear how long Trump intends to speak during Thursday's proceedings in the Manhattan courtroom, where he has clashed with the judge presiding over the trial.

The trial lasted more than two months, with testimony wrapping up in December. Trump testified after he was called as a witness by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which sued Trump last year alleging he and his company had fraudulently inflated their assets in order to get certain rates on bank loans.

Trump denied any wrongdoing during his testimony, and was repeatedly chided by Engoron for going off on tangents and failing to answer questions. Trump, who has repeatedly blasted the judge at campaign rallies and on social media, called Engoron "very hostile" while he was on the stand.

Ron Kuby, a veteran New York lawyer who’s not involved with the case, said Engoron "is well within his discretion" to grant or deny Trump's request. He added that the lack of a jury — something Trump has repeatedly complained about — might work in the former president's favor.

Trump was scheduled to testify in his own defense in the trial but announced the night before that he'd changed his mind. “I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt,” he said in a post on his social media platform at the time. “The only fraud committed was by the highly partisan & out of control judge, & racist A.G.,” he added.

Engoron has said he plans on issuing a written verdict in the coming weeks.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com