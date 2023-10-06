Trump says he would serve as Speaker ‘for a short time’ to unify Republicans

Mr Trump has not visited the Capitol after the 2021 riots which he has since been accused of inciting in a federal lawsuit - EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Donald Trump said he would be prepared to serve as Speaker of the House for three months to unify Republicans who are waging a war within the party.

The former president told Fox News on Thursday night that he would help to end the battle to replace Kevin McCarthy by taking up the role for a “30, 60 or 90-day period” if Republicans are unable to agree on a candidate.

Mr Trump said: “I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress.

“If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term because I am running for president.

“They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion. I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision.”

Mr Trump is planning his first visit to the US Capitol since the January 6 riots next week amid a tumultuous row in the GOP.

Mr Trump has already spoken to Jim Jordan, one of the two Republicans to declare their candidacy so far, who said he had a “great conversation with the president”.

Jim Jordan is one of two Republicans to declare their candidacy to be the new speaker so far - The Washington Post

Mr Jordan and Steve Scalise, the Republicans’ majority leader in the House of Representatives, have emerged as the two runners for the next speaker election, which will be held next Wednesday.

Either will need 218 votes – almost all of the Republican caucus – to win the election and each must form a coalition of representatives from different wings of the party.

Mr Trump has not visited the Capitol after the 2021 riots there, which he has since been accused of inciting in a federal lawsuit.

Rumours of a trip came as Joe Biden performed a major U-turn on his pledge to abandon his predecessor’s border wall.

The president announced he had waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow a 20-mile section of the wall to be built in Starr County, reversing a 2020 promise that not another foot would be erected if he won the election.

Migration has become one of Mr Biden’s most significant challenges in the White House as his administration grapples with a record number of Venezuelans crossing the US’s southern border.

On Thursday, he said he would use the federal funding allocated by Mr Trump during his time in office to construct the wall, telling reporters: “The money was appropriated for the border wall. I can’t stop that.”

Mr Biden has also warned that the US faces a fresh threat of government shutdown because of the decision to remove Mr McCarthy as House speaker on Tuesday, and called for a ceasefire in the GOP.

“More than anything, we need to change the poisonous atmosphere in Washington,” he said following the vote.

“You know, we have strong disagreements, but we need to stop seeing each other as enemies, need to talk to one another, listen to one another, work with one another.”

Steve Scalise is one of the two runners for the next speaker election - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A short-term funding deal for the federal government will keep agencies running until November 17, but turmoil in the House may make it difficult for Mr McCarthy’s replacement to agree an annual federal budget with a deeply divided GOP.

Mr Trump’s reported interest in visiting the Capitol will raise hopes among some Republican hardliners that he is considering standing to be speaker himself.

No speaker has ever been elected from outside Congress, although there is no legal requirement for a congressman to fill the role.

Mr Trump has the backing of four Republicans but has indicated he is not interested in entering the House and is focused on his 2024 presidential bid.

It is also likely that he would be excluded from running under a rule that bans candidates who have been indicted for crimes that may carry a sentence of more than two years in prison.

Some members of the GOP have proposed measures to calm the factional infighting between moderates and hardliners, including ejecting Matt Gaetz, the main instigator of Mr McCarthy’s ousting, from the party.

Others, including some on the Right, believe the House’s rules should be changed to remove the mechanism of a “motion to vacate” – essentially a vote of no confidence in the speaker.

Mr McCarthy’s ousting has also raised concerns about continued US funding of Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia.

Mr Jordan has said he does not believe the war is a “priority”, while Mr Scalise has previously voted for funding packages but is unlikely to emphasise the need for further aid.

