Trump plans to set up social media platform 'within two to three months'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Millward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump - Manua Ngan/AFP
Donald Trump - Manua Ngan/AFP

Donald Trump is planning to set up his own social media platform to get his message across to millions of voters.

Twitter handed the former president a lifetime ban following the January 6 Capitol riots "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

At a stroke, it cut him off from an estimated 90 million followers. His attempts to sidestep the ban by using other accounts were swiftly quashed by the social media giant.

Speaking on Fox Newson Sunday, Jason Miller, Mr Trump's 2020 campaign spokesman, said he would be re-entering social media by setting up his own platform within the next two to three months.

Mr Trump's own media platform would "completely redefine the game," Mr Miller added.

There had been speculation that Mr Trump was considering setting up a television channel - although that would have brought him into competition with other conservative broadcasters including Fox, the One America News Network and Newsmax.

In the absence of social media, Mr Trump has sought to remain in the public eye with a round of interviews following the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

He was also interviewed on Fox News Primetime last week.

Mr Trump's most significant intervention was as a keynote speaker last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida when he cemented his grip on the Republican party.

Otherwise, contact with supporters has been confined to a barrage of emails sent to supporters either from his newly established office of the Save America Political Action Committee.

"I think it shows how much the Twitter ban has hurt him. Trump always thrives on having an audience and being able to disrupt the media cycle," said Christopher Galdieri, an associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

"This predates social media, if you go back to 1999 when he was running to be the Reform Party candidate. He was very skilled at using his knowledge of the press cycle to disrupt things and undercut his rival Pat Buchanan.

"With everyone on social media, he needs it. Its absence is hampering his ability to stay in the conversation

"Apart from coverage of his legal proceedings I don’t think people are talking about him any more

"If he is holding hopes of running again in 2024 or being the kingmaker, he needs to be relevant."

Stephen Greyser, an expert on reputation management at the Harvard Business School, added:

“He will draw a crowd, but it will basically be the same crowd he typically draws

"If he is looking to broaden his base, I don’t think this is likely to be particularly effective.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks We Bought in the Tech Sell-Off

    Rising interest rates are to blame. To that end, three Fool.com contributors recently purchased PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TSIA) during the downturn. Nicholas Rossolillo (PayPal Holdings): PayPal had a great year last year.

  • Donald Trump Will Start His Own Social Media Service, Top Aide Says

    Jason Miller told Fox News’ ​”Media Buzz” today that the former president will be back in two to three months with a new social media platform that will “completely redefine the game.” Miller didn’t provide details, but Trump has hinted in the past on such plans. He was a prolific user of Twitter until he was dropped […]

  • Raptors' Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity

    The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night. Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto's 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors' 14. The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season, topped by the 28-shot difference Houston had over Golden State on Wednesday.

  • Magic vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for March 21

    Everything you need to know about Sunday's contest against Orlando.

  • AP source: Jets agree to terms with former Saints DT Rankins

    The New York Jets reached an agreement with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a two-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. NFL Network first reported the agreement between the Jets and Rankins, who was the Saints' first-round pick in 2016 out of Louisville. Rankins will join recently signed Carl Lawson to beef up an already strong defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Nathan Shepherd, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips and Jabari Zuniga.

  • Why India is talking about ripped jeans and knees

    Thousands of women are sharing their photos in ripped jeans on social media - but why?

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Anthony Edwards' strong play for Wolves forces adjustments

    PHOENIX – Karl-Anthony Towns didn't want to tempt fate, anger the basketball gods or whatever term you prefer that means to tilt the cosmic forces of the universe against him when asked after Friday's loss if he was looking forward to getting D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley back in the lineup. It has been a rare occasion when the Wolves have a full complement of players, as Russell and ...

  • In French woods, rivals take aim at senator's WWI research

    The World War I exploits of Sgt. Alvin C. York netted Gary Cooper a best actor Academy Award and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano a degree, a book deal — and academic backlash. Mastriano had a deep interest in York long before he led anti-mask protests last year, fought tirelessly to overturn then-President Donald Trump's reelection loss and showed up outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Mastriano's research into York helped earn him a doctorate in history from the University of New Brunswick and a publishing deal with the University Press of Kentucky, but critics argue his work does not hold up to scrutiny.

  • Two low-cost playmaking trade targets to help Boston’s ball-movement woes

    Boston needs playmaking that won't break their budget, and these are two solid options.

  • Suns roll past LeBron-less Lakers for 111-94 win

    The LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers are off to a predictably slow start. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had 26 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers 111-94 on Sunday night. Los Angeles played without 17-time All-Star LeBron James for just the second time this season and fell to 0-2 in his absence.

  • New York state senator: Cuomo is no longer in capacity to govern amid pandemic, misconduct allegations

    New York State Sen. John Liu calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on ‘FOX News Live.’

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Column: Half of Republican men say they don't want the vaccine. They're mooching off the rest of us

    "We've never seen an epidemic that was polarized politically before," said Robert J. Blendon, a health policy scholar at Harvard.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Larry Summers, who called out inflation fears with Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, says the US is seeing 'least responsible' macroeconomic policy in 40 years

    "I'm much more worried that we'll have either inflation or a pretty dramatic fiscal-monetary collision," Summers said of current macroeconomic policy.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Sheryl Underwood says she 'got a good night's sleep' after tense exchange with Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'

    "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood detailed the fallout of her heated exchange with Sharon Osbourne on her podcast.

  • 'Unfair and out-of-touch': Democrats slam Biden's White House staff marijuana policy

    "I want to find out how and why this happened, and obviously I'm going to urge them to change course," Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California said.