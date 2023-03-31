Trump plans to turn himself in early Tuesday, then return to Mar-a-Lago, campaign says

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will turn himself in early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to a campaign aide.

Trump plans to depart his Florida home on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday night, then appear in court Tuesday morning, according to the aide, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive planning details.

After Trump’s arraignment, he’s expected to fly directly back to Mar-a-Lago Tuesday and return to the campaign trail Wednesday.

A New York grand jury indicted him on Thursday in a case involving his alleged hush money payment of $130,000 in the run-up to the 2016 election to keep quiet an alleged affair he had with porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the accusations.