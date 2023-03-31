Trump plans to turn himself in early Tuesday, then return to Mar-a-Lago, campaign says

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, in Waco, Texas. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will turn himself in early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to a Trump campaign aide.

Trump plans to depart his Florida home on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday night, then appear in court Tuesday morning, according to the aide, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive planning details.

After Trump’s arraignment, he’s expected to fly directly back to Mar-a-Lago Tuesday and then return to the campaign trail Wednesday.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump Thursday in a case involving his alleged hush money payment of $130,000 in the run-up to the 2016 election to keep quiet an alleged affair he had with porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the accusations.