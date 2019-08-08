Trump Plays the Role of Victim as He Visits Victims of Dayton, El Paso Mass Shootings

Shortly after he woke up at the White House on Wednesday, President Trump began preparing to travel to two different but similarly broken American cities. He was going there to comfort and visit the grieving communities, victims, and medical staff affected by recent high-profile mass shootings.

But as he sought to comfort victims of gun violence on Wednesday, the president and his team couldn’t help but play the role of victims themselves.

After tuning into Fox News and One America News Network, Trump tweeted about “Radical Left Democrats,” his political nemeses like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the “Fake News” that he’s “up against,” and the specter of “ANTIFA” street fighters. Later in the day, he railed against Democrats for negatively portraying the reception he received at a hospital (though they did no such thing) and—once more—cable news hosts for being less than glowing in their coverage.

It underscored a reality that’s become obvious to anyone who has ever worked for or even casually observed Trump: He’ll find a way to make nearly any national tragedy into an airing of his personal grievances, and neither he nor virtually anything else will change in the process.

After Mass Shootings, Trump Veers Quickly From Horror to Score Settling

The president, his allies, and powerful pro-Trump media outlets have no plans to stop demagoguing migrants or immigration, or to stop using terms like “invasion” to campaign or fundraise. The gun rights lobby and its formidable grassroots seem poised to maintain an iron grip on this presidency and the GOP. And Trump will continue his proven streak of sniping at foes during occasions of national grief.

On his swing through Dayton, Ohio, the president visited the Miami Valley Hospital, where White House aides said he planned to thank hospital and emergency personnel and meet with shooting victims and family members. The event was closed to the press, but Democratic politicians Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton’s mayor, Nan Whaley, who met with Trump on Wednesday, told reporters that those at the hospital appeared appreciative and “grateful” for Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s visit. Brown also mentioned that he urged the president not to repeal Obamacare or cut Medicaid (as the Trump administration has gone to court to do), and asked him to work to take “these assault weapons off the streets.” Brown also stated that Trump and his party are “in bed with the gun lobby.”

The pair’s relatively measured responses still provoked ire from the president and his social media director, Dan Scavino, who accompanied Trump on Wednesday’s trip. “Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley - LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place w/ the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today” Scavino tweeted, adding: “The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital.”

Trump later told the press that Brown and Whaley had said “to people” that they’d “never seen anything like” the reception he’d had and that they’d been “dishonest” in how they described it after the fact. He then mocked Brown for not getting any support when he entertained a presidential run.

Worrying about TV segments felt oddly detached from the gravity of the moment. But self-interest was—at least in some part—a focus for Team Trump throughout the day. Aboard Air Force One on his way from Dayton to El Paso, Trump again showed that his mind had veered far from the afflicted, dead, or wounded when he took to Twitter once more, this time to roast his perceived enemies.

Once in Texas, the president headed to El Paso’s University Medical Center, where some crowds of protesters had been waiting nearby for him for hours. Upon arrival, Trump’s visit there was also closed to the press.

Those who were surprised at the turn Trump took on Wednesday should not have been. Similar scenes have played out several times before, both on the campaign trail and during his presidency.

Shortly after the Pulse shooting, then-candidate Trump posted to Twitter that the slaughter of 49 people at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, had proved him prescient about the threat of Muslim terrorists. Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor and now a progressive activist, says he met both Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama soon after the shooting. He never met Trump, nor did he wish to, he said, in part because he thought Trump would make it all about Trump.