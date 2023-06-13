Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges – and is free to re-join campaign trail

Donald Trump in Miami - Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Tuesday night denied mishandling government secrets as he pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges in his historic classified documents case.

The former president surrendered and was arrested before appearing in court on the 13th floor of the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in Miami.

His lawyer Todd Blanche told magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman: “We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty.”

Mr Trump, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, folded his arms and twiddled his thumbs, and appeared subdued during the brief hearing.

The judge made no restrictions on his travel, meaning he is free to continue campaigning for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Prosecutors said he was not considered a flight risk.

The judge ruled he could not talk to witnesses or Walt Nauta, his valet, who is also charged in the case and appeared in court with him.

In court Mr Trump came face to face for the first time with Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the US Justice Department, who brought the case.

Hours earlier, he had lambasted Mr Smith as a “deranged thug” and claimed evidence against him had been “planted”.

Mr Trump was believed to have launched the all-out attack on Mr Smith against the advice of his own legal team.

He said Mr Smith was a “Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them”.

Donald Trump in Miami

The former president also caused confusion by using his Truth Social network to call Mr Smith a “Radical Right Lunatic”. He was believed to have meant “Left” not “Right”.

The charges against Mr Trump included unauthorised possession of defence information under the Espionage Act, and conspiracy to obstruct justice which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Mr Trump had arrived at court in a convoy of a dozen vehicles and was driven into an underground car park, following a journey of less than 30 minutes from his Doral golf club.

He was taken to a lift and then an office of the US Marshals Service, where he was arrested by FBI agents and processed.

That meant having his fingerprints taken electronically, but he was not believed to have been handcuffed or had a mugshot taken.

The normal process of taking a DNA mouth swab was also skipped.

Mr Trump was required to fill out a form with his name, addresses and occupation.

There had been a last-minute scramble to find a defence lawyer who was a member of the Florida bar, which is required for the case to proceed.

Donald Trump in car - Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the end Chris Kise, a Florida-based lawyer who has been advising Mr Trump on another case since 2022, joined Mr Blanche.

Supporters outside the court cheered and waved “Trump Won” flags as they sheltered from the heat under palm trees.

A smaller number of anti-Trump protesters carried signs with messages including “Lock Him Up”.

Lazaro Ezenar, 48, a supporter, said: “I can’t believe he’s going through this again. This is historic and I’m just dumbfounded that, as a country that is a beacon to the world, I have to see this show that is disgracing what America represents.”

Mr Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, has been accused of keeping clearly marked secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left office, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators trying to recover them.

The 49-page indictment included photographs showing boxes of documents stacked in a shower room and in a ballroom, with others scattered across the floor of a storage room.

Trump supporters in Miami - Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Before the case, Mr Trump said: “I’ll just say ‘not guilty’. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

He called it “one of the saddest days in the history of our country”.

The Southern District of Florida is a so-called “rocket docket” court, which means it attempts to try cases as quickly as possible.

Legal experts did not rule out that Mr Trump’s trial could be held before the 2024 election, which might derail his bid to win back the White House.

Mr Trump had arrived at his Doral golf club in Miami the day before the hearing.

He was greeted in the lobby there by his son Eric and then went upstairs with his legal team.

Later, he had dinner at the club with Mr Nauta and his lawyers as supporters told him: “You got this.”

A speech for donors

Following the hearing Mr Trump was expected to go from court to make a speech to donors at another of his golf clubs in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 81 per cent of Republican voters view the charges against him as politically motivated.

Kyle Kondik, a non-partisan analyst at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, said: “Trump’s attacks on the FBI are so pervasive among Republican primary voters that his rivals can’t say something different to Trump on that.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Mr Trump’s closest rival for the Republican nomination, echoed him and attacked the “weaponisation” of the Justice Department against him.

His advisers believed Mr DeSantis would have risked appearing opportunistic, and out of touch with Republican primary voters, if he had attacked Mr Trump.

However, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and 2024 candidate, shifted her tone.

She said the FBI and Justice Department had “lost all credibility with the American people”.

But she added: “If this indictment is true...President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security.

“More than that, I’m a military spouse. My husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger.”

Other senior Republicans sought to defend Mr Trump’s handling of the documents.

Asked about the storage of some near a shower, Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Speaker, said: “A bathroom door locks.”

