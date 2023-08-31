Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia RICO Case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts brought against him in a Georgia RICO case targeting his and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Via a waiver submitted to the court on Thursday, Trump declined his right to an in-person arraignment, and entered his “not guilty” plea.

Just in: Donald Trump pleads NOT GUILTY, waives arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/XfUutSU5tv — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 31, 2023

Trump was officially booked on felony charges last week in Atlanta. It was his fourth arrest this yearm and the first time ever an American president had his mugshot taken.

Trump and 18 others were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of a sprawling investigation into efforts to illegally overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Trump’s co-defendants include coup architect John Eastman, as well as former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell, and the former president’s onetime chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Trump is facing a onslaught of legal battles, some of which are set to go to trial during the height of the 2024 presidential primaries. These include a civil financial fraud case in New York, a defamation suit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, criminal charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, and two federal indictments: one related to his mishandling of classified documents after leaving office and a separate case pertaining to his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riot.

