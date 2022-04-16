Trump’s 'poison pill' threatens revival of Iran nuclear deal

Atta Kenare
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan De Luce
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

Donald Trump imposed more than 1,000 sanctions on Iran as president, but one of them could prove to be a “poison pill” that derails an effort by his successor to revive the 2015 nuclear deal designed to prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and blacklisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, a powerful arm of the Iranian military, as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019. Now negotiations aimed at renewing the nuclear deal are at an impasse over the sanction, with Iran demanding the Biden administration lift the U.S. terrorism designation, according to a current official and three sources familiar with the discussions.

The discussions between Iran and world powers came tantalizingly close to clinching an agreement in late February but became bogged down after Russia raised fresh concerns and as Iranian officials pushed for the lifting of the terrorism designation on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, the sources said.

The Biden administration offered a proposal to lift the designation in return for assurances from Iran not to retaliate against U.S. officials for the 2020 killing of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, who died in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, the sources told NBC News. Iran rejected the proposal and responded about two weeks ago with a counterproposal, the details of which remain unclear.

The Biden administration has yet to respond formally to the Iranian counterproposal, the sources said.

“The ball is in Biden’s court,” said one source briefed on the discussions.

Now administration officials are debating how to proceed, knowing that lifting the terrorism label would spark a scathing reaction in Congress and among Middle East allies.

“There’s no doubt that this is a Trump trap for Biden,” said Ali Vaez, of the International Crisis Group, a think tank.

“The irony is the current stalemate was deliberately pre-manufactured by the Trump administration to put their successor exactly where they are right now,” said Vaez, a strong supporter of the 2015 Iran deal.

A senior Biden administration official suggested it was up to Iran to resolve the impasse.

“We are not going to negotiate in public. The president has made clear he’ll do what’s in the best interest of U.S. security — and the onus here is really on Iran at this stage, particularly on this issue.”

Iran’s U.N. mission did not respond to a request for comment.

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, imposed strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions, including releasing Iranian funds blocked in foreign banks. In 2018, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA and reimposed U.S. sanctions while adding new sanctions as well.

Critics accused the Trump administration of intentionally introducing “poison pill” sanctions that would make it difficult for the next president to restore the accord. But officials at the time said the sanctions were designed to hammer Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign to force more concessions from Tehran and to weaken the regime.

Richard Goldberg, who served in the Trump White House national security council and strongly opposes reviving the JCPOA, said the impetus for imposing additional sanctions against the Revolutionary Guards and other entities initially came from Congress, before the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal.

In 2015, when President Barack Obama’s administration made the case for the deal, officials said the U.S. would retain the authority to impose sanctions on Iran unrelated to its nuclear program, including targeting organizations allegedly supporting terrorism. In 2017, lawmakers from both parties backed legislation that introduced new sanctions on Iran and laid the foundation for a U.S. president to sanction the Revolutionary Guards. Former Obama administration officials at the time argued against the legislation, warning it could undermine the formula underpinning the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The broader problem here is the Obama administration was adamant that nothing could prevent the U.S. from imposing terrorism, missile and human rights sanctions,” said Goldberg, now a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank. Congress decided to “test the proposition,” he said, and now the Biden administration is grappling with the aftermath.

After nearly a year of negotiations, Iran and the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China managed to mostly resolve the question of which sanctions would be lifted in accordance with the original deal — except for the blacklisting of the IRGC.

The U.S. government has accused the Revolutionary Guards of killing hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq and supplying weapons and training to proxy forces in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. Over the past two decades, the U.S. has introduced an array of sanctions against the IRGC and individuals in the force over its ballistic missile program and alleged terrorism and human rights violations.

Most former officials and regional analysts say lifting the terrorism designation on the IRGC would have little practical effect as the organization would remain under a myriad of other U.S. sanctions.

But the move carries potent political symbolism, for Iran, for the United States and for Iran’s foes in the Middle East.

As for possible domestic political reaction in the United States, the Biden administration recognizes “they would get creamed” if the terrorism designation was lifted without conditions, one former U.S. official said.

Jettisoning the designation presents a “messaging problem” at a difficult moment, according to Matthew Leavitt of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank.

“America’s partners and allies in the region, especially the Gulf states and Israel, are extremely concerned that a renewed nuclear deal will empower Iran at a time when the United States is perceived to be stepping back from the region,” Leavitt wrote recently.

Lifting the designation also amounts to an attempt by the Iranians to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, as the Revolutionary Guards' status is unrelated to the agreement, according to Eric Brewer, a former senior U.S. official and now senior director at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a think tank.

The real issue is not the practical value of the terrorism designation but “the domestic political ramifications of its removal, the negative signals it would send to Gulf partners when relations are already strained, and, perhaps most importantly, that doing so would pull us squarely into territory that is outside the scope of the original deal,” Brewer said.

A current U.S. official and two sources familiar with the issue say the administration is not ready to lift the terrorism designation without Iran offering something of equivalent value in return. Previously, Iran has rejected U.S. proposals to hold talks on Iran’s missile program or its actions in the Middle East.

From Washington’s point of view, the Revolutionary Guards' status is unrelated to the nuclear agreement and therefore would require Iran to grant concessions on other issues.

A State Department spokesperson said if Iran wants sanctions lifted that are “beyond the JCPOA, they will need to address concerns of ours beyond the JCPOA.”

Asked this month if the Revolutionary Guards’ was a terrorist organization, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell: “They are.”

The debate over the terrorism designation coincides with growing concern over threats of vengeance from Iran over the U.S. killing of Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds force, the guards' overseas arm.

On the second anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Soleimani’s successor, Gen. Esmail Ghaani, vowed revenge against Trump and other former officials for targeting the Iranian general.

Iran also imposed “sanctions” against more than 50 Americans it said were associated with Soleimani’s killing, which it called an act of “terrorism.” The list included former senior officials in the Trump administration and top military officers, including the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and the former head of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, responded with an unusual statement, saying the United States would protect all Americans facing threats from Iran and warned Tehran that it would face “severe consequences” if it attacked any Americans.

The Biden administration has ordered 24-hour security for Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state, and former Iran envoy Brian Hook, due to what it deems credible threats against the two former officials, who helped shape Trump’s Iran policy. The security details cost about $2 million a month, according to the State Department.

In its annual threat assessment issued last month, U.S. intelligence agencies said that Iran will continue to pose a threat to Americans, to plot terrorist attacks and that Tehran remains committed to cultivating networks inside the United States.

Supporters of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal say it would be a grave mistake to allow the issue of blacklisting the Revolutionary Guards to torpedo an arms control agreement designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal.

The consequences of allowing the nuclear deal to collapse would be “catastrophic,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“It would be political malpractice for that to be a sticking point,” said Murphy, referring to the designation of the guards' as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

“I understand Republicans are going to over-hype the significance of the FTO designation. And we’re going to have to be prepared to explain to the American people what the stakes are of not getting a deal and how practically insignificant that designation is,” Murphy said.

For several months, the Biden administration has warned that time is running out to wrap up the nuclear negotiations and that the United States was not ready to take part in the discussions indefinitely.

In contrast to U.S. officials’ public comments about the risk of the nuclear talks collapsing, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday the nuclear negotiations “are progressing well.”

Iran appears confident that it has a strong negotiating hand and that it can extract more concessions from the West, according to Henry Rome, deputy head of research and an Iran analyst at the Eurasia Group, a political risk analysis and consulting firm.

“Their economy has stabilized in a big way. They have a new president who is pursuing a lot of the hardline wish lists. Their nuclear program continues to race ahead unabated.” Rome said. “So I think they’re quite clear they’re not desperate at this point. And I think it’s likely that they’re trying to use that to their advantage to see what they can get, especially in light of a war in Europe and high energy prices.”

Despite U.S. warnings that the negotiations are at a make-or-break point, the administration has not issued warnings that it will increase economic pressure on Iran if the talks fail or consider military force if necessary to stop Iran from acquiring the bomb.

As a result, Iran does not appear to feel pressure to make more compromises, said Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank. “They have no reason to believe we’re serious,” he said.

The State Department spokesperson said “the administration is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA.”

Recommended Stories

  • Putting, wind keep Jordan Spieth's 68 from being special

    Coming off a disappointing missed cut at the Masters, Jordan Spieth is halfway to his first top-25 finish since Pebble Beach after carding a 3-under 68 in gusty conditions Friday at Harbour Town.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

    Since entering Congress in 2013, Rep. Eric Swalwell has watched the morality of the GOP disintegrate under the leadership of Donald Trump. Is there anything left to salvage? The congressman joins Katie Phang to discuss.

  • Biden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium Extension

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will take action to extend the moratorium on student loan payments or decide whether he plans to cancel student debt through executive action in the coming months, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItTwitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk TakeoverScrambling to File Your Taxes? Here’s H

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported its first net loss on Friday, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.While Greene has always trad

  • Senator 'In Shock' As Trump-Backed Neb. Governor Candidate Put Hand 'Up My Dress'

    "I was mortified. It’s one of the most traumatizing things I’ve ever been through," State Sen. Julie Slama said in a radio interview.

  • Biden and Democrats Should Be Absolutely Terrified by New Poll Numbers

    Mario Tama/GettyIn Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, a character is asked how he went bankrupt. “Gradually, then suddenly” is the reply.This formulation might also help explain how it feels to lose an election. President Joe Biden’s collapse of popular support has been so long coming that a new Quinnipiac poll showing him with just a 33 percent approval rating (!) was greeted mostly with yawns.Dig a little deeper, though, and things are even scarier for Democrats.The Backlash Over Trump’s D

  • Russian soldiers 'digging up buried bodies in Mariupol'

    Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk, Kremlin confirms Analysis: Without the Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet is exposed Russian state TV parades captured Briton Aiden Aslin Stanley Johnson: Ukraine war has shown me I was wrong about Brexit Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

    Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures. "In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.

  • Historic World War II ship partly sinking in Buffalo, New York

    A historic World War II ship on display at the naval park in Buffalo, New York, was partly sinking Thursday, officials said. "One of our museum ships, the USS

  • Ukraine is using facial recognition to ID dead Russian soldiers and send photos of corpses home to their moms: report

    Facial recognition technology, donated by a controversial US firm, is part of a gruesome campaign to shock everyday Russians into opposing the war.

  • Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

    A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch. Once there, the seafood can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China” because country of origin labeling isn’t required.

  • Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

    STORY: Russia warned on Thursday (April 14) that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe.Both Finland, which shares an 810-mile border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the U.S.-led military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that should Sweden and Finland join NATO then Russia would have to strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea, where Russia has its Kaliningrad exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.Medvedev also said he hoped Finland and Sweden would see sense, or they'd have to live with nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles close to home. There could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic, he said.One town on Finland’s border with Russia is Imatra, home to 26,000 people casting a nervous eye towards their eastern neighbor.It used to welcome Russian tourists, but since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Imatra fears receiving less benign arrivals.That worry has prompted Finland to consider joining NATO, which would be a major pivot in its security arrangements.Katri Latt is a resident of Imatra: "We have so far seen Imatra as a very safe place and we still think so but I believe the thoughts of the people here have now changed in the way that a small fear has now appeared and Russia, the country next to us, is a little different to other countries and you cannot necessarily always trust what they say, so maybe people should be prepared for the fact that we might have to leave quickly."Finland has long avoided disagreements with Russia for the sake of friendly relations, but Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday (April 13) it must be ready for all kinds of responses from Moscow now it's weighing NATO membership. She said a decision would be made in the coming weeks.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar said it would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support a war crimes investigation into Putin without joining the International Criminal Court

    Omar told Insider it would be "staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia" while choosing to remain a non-member.

  • Ukraine has seized the assets of captured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk, including 50 homes, 26 cars, 30 plots of land, and one yacht

    The Ukrainian politician, thought to be Putin's top choice for replacing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was captured Tuesday.

  • China slams US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan: 'Those who play with fire will burn themselves'

    China said it conducted military drills near Taiwan as a response to U.S. lawmakers' official visit to the island nation on Friday. The People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that the Chinese military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan while the U.S. delegation held a news conference in Taipei. “This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue,” the statement read.

  • Ukrainian police say it appears many of the bodies discovered near Kyiv are civilians that were 'simply executed'

    Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said the remains of more than 900 civilians have been found in the areas near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

  • Florida might lose its fourth insurance company in as many months as lawmakers are polled on special

    Florida has lost three property insurance companies in as many months and could be on the verge of losing another after FedNat insurance was downgraded Friday. Homeowners in Northeast Florida are now beginning to see the double-digit year-over-year rate hike that was once reserved for places like Miami. Ronnie Rohn is 78.

  • Pentagon warns China-Solomon Islands security deal could be destabilising

    The US Defence Department on Thursday expressed concern over a possible security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying it leaves the door open for deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation. "We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference. "Obviously we are concerned about this,

  • The Republican National Committee's Decision to Withdraw From Future Debates Is No Big Surprise

    I’m not surprised the RNC has withdrawn from its participation in the Commission on Presidential Debates, according to CNN. For a political party whose main point of contention is that their voices are actively being stifled, they sure are ready to retreat from using them in a neutral environment that doesn’t indulge their talking points. For all the talk about staying in echo chambers, only one party requires their candidates to sign a “pledge” to remain inside their own.