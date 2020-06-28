Trump policy and coronavirus leave agency bankrupt, tens of thousands of potential voters in limbo

Azra Nazir receives her U.S. citizenship at Federal Plaza in New York after waiting 20 years. Nazir, an emergency room nurse, had to sue to get her application approved. Then COVID-19 canceled her original ceremony. (Carey Wagner / For The Times)

Azra Nazir had a dress picked out, gray and blue. She had the subway directions. And in a rarity over two decades as an emergency room nurse, the 59-year-old had a few days off — her first in months of battling the coronavirus at its epicenter in Brooklyn.

After 20 years in the United States, where she secured asylum after leaving her native Pakistan, she would attend the ceremony at the end of March, raise her right hand, and become an American citizen at last.

“God made everything perfect for me,” Nazir said she thought.

Then, a few days before the scheduled day, she received a notice: Her oath ceremony had been canceled.

“Corona was at the peak, so I was just trying to think: 'OK, God ... at least I am alive,'” she said. “That was the compensation at that time, because it was really very depressing in those days.”

Three months later, on Tuesday, when New York held its primary election, she couldn’t vote.

On Friday, she finally was able to take the oath.

"I'm relieved," she said with a smile.

When her citizenship ceremony was postponed in March, Nazir became one of more than 110,000 green card holders whose applications for citizenship had been approved but who could not take the oath because Citizenship and Immigration Services, the federal agency that administers the U.S. legal immigration system, had canceled in-person ceremonies amid coronavirus.

Since then, as states have started to ease restrictions, the agency has restarted ceremonies, keeping them short and small and cutting the backlog to fewer than 65,000, according to USCIS spokesman Joe Sowers.

Now, rather than a jumbo screen and 10,000 would-be citizens packed into the Los Angeles Convention Center, some Angelenos are becoming Americans in drive-through ceremonies .

But with a backlog of more than 675,000 citizenship applications, the agency and the immigrants it serves now face another huge problem: A $1.2-billion budget shortfall threatens to force furloughs, or a total shutdown, just months shy of most states’ voter registration deadlines for the November election.

USCIS is a fee-based agency — by law, nearly all its funds come from the programs it administers. With the Trump administration having targeted legal immigration, not just illegal border crossings, and the coronavirus having further reduced fee-generating services, the agency is out of money.

The administration has threatened to furlough some 13,400 USCIS personnel — about 70% of its total employees — and began issuing furlough notices last week, warning it will effectively shut down the agency if it doesn’t get emergency funds from Congress.

“USCIS will not have sufficient funding to maintain operations through the end of the fiscal year,” Russell T. Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote to Congress this month.

Outside critics and some current and former officials say that’s just how the White House wants it. The current crisis, they say, was not just inevitable, but intentional.

“I would not be surprised if a very large number of people end up not getting naturalized in time for the election,” said Doug Rand, a cofounder of Boundless Immigration, a company that assists with immigration applications, and a former Obama administration official.

Immigrants take the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony in New Jersey in 2017. Ceremonies are smaller-scale now. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images) More

By one count, the Trump administration has changed USCIS policy 182 times in less than four years . Because the changes have curbed legal immigration — and therefore USCIS fees — they have led to more than $500 million in revenue lost annually, according to America's Voice, an immigration advocacy group.

From President Trump’s first year in office through 2019, applications to USCIS by U.S. citizens seeking to bring immediate relatives to the U.S. fell by almost 30%.

The administration has also implemented new “wealth test” policies to keep out poor migrants , rejecting those who might use, or whose U.S. citizen children might use, public benefits.