‘Trump political base hit hardest by coronavirus'

The economic impact of the coronavirus has taken a heavier toll on low-wage earners according to Tomas J Philipson, the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

In an exclusive with the BBC before his reported departure, he said: "There's a sort of unique impact of this shock in that its very regressive, hitting the low wage part of the economy. Low-wage workers take a bigger hit than higher wage".

The virus has derailed any progress the US was making in raising the living standards of those on low pay, Prof Philipson said in an interview for Coronavirus: The Economic Shock, in which some of the world's leading economists and business leaders look at how the gravest economic downturn in nearly a hundred years may change the way we live and work.

"We had enormous success in growing lower wages before the pandemic struck, so this has taken a very regressive toll on the economy," he argues.

This has political implications for the upcoming November election as President Trump enjoys far higher support among non-college educated voters - often used as a proxy for low vs high wage earners - than among those who have college degrees.

Prof Philipson also plays down the chances of a rapid economic recovery. "I'm not saying we are going to have a v-shaped recovery, in fact the data shows a sort of gradual response."

However, he also defends the United States' response to the pandemic and places some of the responsibility Covid-19 in the US at the doors of state governors.

"We were the first country to introduce travel bans from China and were criticised for that. Many state governments run by Democratic governors did not act before the federal government, even though they were free to do so."

He disagrees that a rise in US economic nationalism has been harmful to the world economy. "I think China was justifiably demonised in the sense that we treated them a lot better selling stuff here than they treated us selling stuff there. I think the president has done a lot to balance that".

Niall Ferguson, professor of history at Stanford University says the virus has seen economic tensions between the world's two biggest economies become more than a trade dispute. "It seems to me pretty clear that we're now in 'Cold War Two'.

"It's going to be different from 'Cold War One', not least because the US and the Soviet Union were never as economically interdependent as the US and China have become over the last 20 years.

"It's hard to think of a better illustration of the downsides of globalisation than the extreme vulnerability it exposed to a virus that originated in in China."This has, he believes, huge economic implications for the entire interconnectedness of the world economy and therefore the size and the health of the global economy.

Globalisation has been credited with lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty but has also been blamed for deepening inequality within countries. The virus has operated like an X-ray on the global economic body and its revealed weaknesses and imbalances along economic, gender and ethnic fault lines.