Trump's popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Former US President Donald Trump&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Donald Trump’s popularity among registered Republicans has fallen in the 100 days since the end of his presidency, according to a recent poll.

The NBC News poll found that Republican support for the party was greater than the support for the former president, who was favoured by 44 per cent of Republicans.

The figure for registered Republicans in favour of the party over the former president, in comparison, was at 50 per cent.

It was the first time in almost two years that support for the Republican party was greater than that for Mr Trump, NBC News reported, and the first time support for the GOP reached 50 per cent against the former president.

Among all respondents to the poll, Mr Trump was favourable for 32 per cent, and unfavourable for 55 per cent – a slight worsening of January’s figures, when the former president was 40 per cent favourable and 53 percent unfavourable among all registered voters.

When compared to the poll for November, Mr Trump was also 9 per cent less favourable and 2 per cent more unfavourable among all respondents to the NBC News poll.

The findings follow reports of Mr Trump’s continued control over the Republican party from his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida – even after election defeat, the end of his single-term in office and his alleged support for the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol.

In fact, a number of congressional Republicans have visited Mar-a-Lago to meet with the former president, as well as to seek his endorsement, in the 100 days since Joe Biden’s presidency began.

Those people include House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who this week said acting as a bridge between Mr Trump and the party was “the tightest tightrope anyone has to walk”.

Mr Trump still remains an important figure among his supporters, with 46 per cent of those consuming a “conservative media diet” holding a “very positive” view of the former president, NBC News found.

Among all adults, as few as 21 per cent said so.

The poll was carried out between 17-20 April among 1,000 respondents.

