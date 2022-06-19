Trump Posts Fake Video Of Him Hitting Biden In The Head With Golf Ball

Donald Trump has posted a fake video of him striking President Joe Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike.

Biden did take a spill off his bike Saturday just as he stopped at the end of a ride in Delaware to greet reporters and supporters. He was uninjured.

“I’m good,” Biden told reporters after Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught.”

Trump’s fake video, posted Saturday on his Truth Social account, shows footage of Trump hitting a golf ball spliced together with doctored footage of Biden’s bike mishap, with a golf ball flying into his head. The callous social media stunt outraged critics.

BREAKING: Former President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, takes to Truth Social to comment on Joe Biden's recent bicycling mishap with golfing video mocking the situation 😆 pic.twitter.com/hGpdiCIXSB — JCITY IS CANCELLED 🚫 (@2HOT4AMC) June 18, 2022

Sick man — K.Clark🐈‍⬛🌊♀️☮️💙🇺🇦🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@Myworldagain1) June 18, 2022

The man is heartless soulless piece of 💩 — Mary🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪Sturino🇺🇦 🌻🌊🌊💚 (@mary_sturino) June 18, 2022

People making fun of Joe Biden tumbling off his bike apparently forgot that Trump couldn't even walk down a ramp. pic.twitter.com/ew7mCqOcCk — Eugene Trevino (@EugeneTrevino73) June 18, 2022

While Joe Biden was bike riding, the old geezer was driving a golf cart in TN. pic.twitter.com/So0cr3lnmw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2022

As someone else said, it's hard to fall off a golf-cart — Anomaly♡s Army (@edmeyer_able) June 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

jan. 6