Trump posts word cloud boasting voters associate 'revenge' and 'dictatorship' with a second term

Former President Donald Trump posted a word cloud on his Truth Social account Tuesday showcasing words such as “revenge” and “dictatorship,” the result of a Daily Mail poll that asked likely voters what word they would use to describe what he wants from a second term.

The poll, conducted by the firm J.L. Partners and released by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, asked 1,000 likely voters for one word to sum up President Joe Biden's and Trump's plans for new terms. According to the poll, the most popular word linked to what Biden planned to achieve was “nothing.”

Trump cryptically posted the word cloud on his Truth Social account Tuesday afternoon without comment or context. The word “revenge” in crimson letters stands at the center of the word cloud, with “power” above it and “dictatorship” below it printed in orange.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

The former president shared the word cloud weeks after he told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a town hall that he would not be a dictator “except for day one.”

Trump doubled down on his comment moments later on the show, emphasizing the “day one” exception.

“I love this guy,” Trump said, referring to Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no. Other than day one.’ We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.

The same day as Trump’s comment on Fox News, his ally, Kash Patel, who was a National Security Council and Defense Department official during the Trump administration, said on former senior Trump aide Steve Bannon’s podcast that Trump will “come after” the “conspirators” in the media and the government who “helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” if he is elected in 2024.

“We’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out,” Patel said on the podcast.

Trump faces four criminal cases, including cases at the federal level and in Georgia alleging election subversion over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A separate case in New York has charged Trump with falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to a porn star. In Florida, the former president faces felony charges related to his retention of classified documents after he left the Oval office. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and claims no wrongdoing in the cases.

He has also asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to throw out the federal election interference case, arguing that he has "presidential immunity" from prosecution.

Trump has repeatedly characterized the cases against him as part of a political witch hunt orchestrated by Democrats and his political opponents and continues to baselessly claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen.

Despite Trump's legal woes, the Daily Mail poll has echoed some other recent surveys in finding him faring ahead of Biden in a direct matchup, with 46% to Trump and 43% to Biden — a result that is within the poll's margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com